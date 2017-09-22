

Melania Trump plants and harvests vegetables with children from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington at the White House Kitchen Garden. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Melania Trump held her first event in the White House Kitchen Garden Friday, donning a plaid shirt and coordinating red gloves to pull up leeks and plant kale along with children from a local Boys & Girls Club.

The garden, which was established by Michelle Obama in 2009 as part of her healthy eating initiative, is closely identified with the previous administration, so Mrs. Trump’s decision to embrace it is noteworthy.

“I’m a big believer in healthy eating,” she said before walking through the garden. “I encourage you to eat a lot of vegetables and fruits. It is part of healthy living.”



(Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Mrs. Obama regularly held events in the garden and wrote her first book, “American Grown,” about her experience of planting it. During planting and harvesting events there, she also put on gardening gloves and pulled carrots and other vegetables out of the ground alongside school children for the cameras.

Michelle Obama’s campaigns advocating for healthy living and fresh foods became an unlikely partisan flashpoint, mocked in some conservative circles, and whether her garden would endure into future administrations was an open question. Before the Obamas left office, she added a couple permanent structures, including an archway, a seating area — and an engraved stone commemorating her 2009 founding of the garden.

Mrs. Trump hosted 10 children in the garden Wednesday, a much smaller group than Obama often welcomed, but her gathering, in 80-degree heat, felt much like the garden events of the past, with White House chefs and National Park Service staff on hand. “They are cooking delicious food and they are using these vegetables as well,” Mrs Trump said, introducing the chefs.



(Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

She also asked the children — all age 10 or 11 — which vegetables were their favorite, and strolled the garden with one girl, briefly draping her arm around the girl’s shoulder.

“Nice,” Mrs. Trump said, admiring a large okra.

She knelt in the dirt to help plant kale. The children also planted cabbage, cauliflower, turnips, carrots, spinach and lettuce.



(Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

They each left with a small bottle of White House honey — yes, the executive bee hive is still in operation. And the first lady gifted each child with a White House-branded gardening kit.

“It was time to harvest/plant so she wanted to be able to include children in the process,” Stephanie Grisham, Mrs. Trump’s communications director, said in an e-mail. “It is such a good educational tool, and what an amazing experience for the kids.”