Privately, Bernstein tried to bury the dark thoughts, but that only seemed to make them multiply. By junior high she’d learned how to starve herself. In high school, she obsessively chased two urgent goals: popularity and academic excellence. She wanted an A-plus on every test and assignment. She was small and dark-haired, but wanted to be a leggy blonde. Though her passions were poetry and music, she enrolled at Duke University with the intention of becoming a lawyer — the choice she thought would elicit the most approval from others. By her senior year in college, she’d given up every creative pursuit. She’d also dwindled to less than 90 pounds, suffered a mental breakdown and seriously considered suicide. She ditched the law-school plan after having a panic attack during the LSAT, and ended up at a Manhattan investment bank. Her mental ticker tape was dire. She struggled to get out of bed.