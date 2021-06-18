It’s the same for 24-year-old Tuguldur “TJ” Erdenejargal — @nailboii on Instagram — who moved to Los Angeles two years ago to become a nail technician, specializing in hand-drawn designs such as cow patterns and Dali-esque melted smiley faces. He estimates that about 15 percent of his clients are men. Many of them start out getting a manicure with clear polish, he says, but “I tell them, like, ‘Why don’t you try this sticker on it?’ Or, ‘Why you don’t you just try polish on your nails?’ ” They’re already in the chair, so it doesn’t take much convincing. Some of them come back the next time with ideas for even more elaborate designs.