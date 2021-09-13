And except for the vaccine requirements and the directive to wear masks indoors and fewer international celebrities able to cross borders to be there, it was the same.
The Met Gala’s return this week is in many ways the centerpiece of New York’s (pseudo) reemergence from the still-ongoing pandemic. In the spring of 2020, the city was the epicenter of epicenters, but now it’s wrapping up a lively New York Fashion Week and the U.S. Open. Broadway stars will be hoofing onstage again this week.
And as the Met’s cream-colored carpet was being rolled down its stairs, there was a different fashion parade marching down the sidewalks along Central Park: dozens of adorable kids heading off to opening day in the nation’s largest public school district.
“I know it’s abnormal. It’s one of the more abnormal nights of all time, but yet it’s the closest thing to a normal night out in New York,” said Jimmy Fallon, who’s been coming to the Met Gala for, he estimates, 20 years. This, he said, is his first real night on the town in a year and a half.
“I’m trying not to oversmile,” Fallon went on. “I’m just so happy to see everybody, to be dressed up, to hear people yelling. I didn’t even mind the traffic coming in! It’s another sign that New York is back.”
Sharon Stone turned around and spotted him. “My son!” she cried and gave him a hug. She once played the mom of a younger version of him in a movie. Fallon’s mom thought it was the greatest casting ever. See? Normal!
Normal at the Met Gala is Iman wearing a giant saucer of a hat and a hoop skirt made of what looked like gold-painted horse hair from designer Harris Reed. Every time she lifted her head was like that opening shot of Kate Winslet in her big ol’ hat in “Titanic.”
Normal on this night is Frank Ocean rocking and talking softly to a frighteningly lifelike green-skinned robot baby he carried in his arms. Would he keep up the artifice all night? Or perhaps accidentally leave his charge at the chocolate fondue station? (As if Anna Wintour would ever have chocolate fondue!)
Normal is Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek” coming dressed as a glittery, fabulous globe, which morphed into a drawing of two men kissing, if you looked hard enough.
Normal is Lil Nas X filling in for an absent Lady Gaga by coming dressed in gold-plated armor, then shedding his C-3PO exoskeleton to reveal a sparkling, skintight gold body suit underneath. “It’s a metaphor for how I came out of my shell this year,” he said.
Normal is red-haired singer Kim Petras wearing an artistically designed horse’s head as a breastplate, and Naomi Campbell in a sky-high stovepipe hat, looking like she was about to terrorize 1888 London.
Normal is Rihanna showing up an hour after everyone else, as she always does, in a downpour and absolutely slaying, in a giant black coat while standing next to her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. (Who himself came wrapped in a quilt that looked like it was made of soft Christmas balls. “They’re canoodling!” shouted a woman from the press corps who had raced up the steps to see it firsthand.)
The crowd screamed as Mayor Bill de Blasio, his wife and son appeared on the carpet, but it was really because Billie Eilish had shown up, channeling Marilyn Monroe. Having at least three people following you around to carry your 10-foot train and flare it out perfectly behind you, as Eilish did, now that is normal.
The theme of the night was “American Independence,” a celebration of an exhibit at the Costume Institute. Whatever the night was, it felt joyous and good and celebratory.
“I have to say, when I was first driving through Times Square after almost a year and a half, I almost cried when I saw all the advertisements on Broadway, because I know what it’s meant for them to be closed, and for them to be able to walk back into the spotlight,” said poet Amanda Gorman, who was one of the night’s young co-chairs and who said she had aimed to dress like the Statue of Liberty.
And there was something actually, really normal about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) coming in a beautiful mermaid-tail white dress from Black designer Aurora James with red letters the back reading, “Tax the Rich.”
She’d heard about James when she was a bartender and loved that she’d started off “a couple of years ago with three grand in her pocket” and could be here this night, with a dress made by so many of the city’s garment-district workers.
Legendary singer David Byrne joked that he should’ve shown up in his uniform for the last year and a half: pajamas, sweatpants, and T-shirts. Instead he was in a cashmere suit from Phillip Lim designed to look like denim.
Maybe this was a return to form for New York, but Byrne seemed delighted by the gala but even more so about the everyday joys of the city’s rejuvenation. “I bike around a lot and I bike by the outdoor restaurants,” he said, “and the first time I did that, I heard this sound and I thought, ‘What is that?’ And it was the sound of all these people laughing and talking, and I hadn’t heard it for a year.”
The night opened with the Brooklyn United marching band in red, white and blue, racing up the steps while playing songs like “Empire State of Mind” and “Uptown Funk.” The band had been “a gift,” said Wintour, Vogue’s editor, from her dear friend, designer Stella McCartney, who hadn’t been able to make it.
Giving your friend a giant marching band? Normal!
Outside, interior decorator Johanna Hart of Little Rock was celebrating her 50th birthday with kindergarten teacher Melissa Master on a New York vacation they had specifically timed to coincide with stargazing at the Met Gala. They sat on fold-up stools they’d bought in Chinatown for the occasion. “This is not our first rodeo, to sit and wait and anticipate something big like this,” said Hart.
They’d been hoping to catch Sarah Jessica Parker, “the Holy Grail,” who once wore a full Nativity scene on her head to the gala but couldn’t come this year. No matter, they said, they’d look for her next time.