These days, there are debates over whether the Byrds, Gram Parsons or the Eagles invented country rock. To me, nobody married the two like Nesmith. The records he made with his First National Band between 1970 and 1973 were flawless, ranging from achy ballads to swaggering jams and all of it soaked in echo, pedal steel and the singer’s dry wit. The music itself was fantastic, thanks, in part, to Nesmith’s decision to center so much around Red Rhodes and his pedal steel. He also collaborated with the legendary guitarist James Burton and drummer Ron Tutt. Then there was the material. Nesmith had his Texas twang, but he was not afraid to blend it with the kind of quirky wordplay and sarcasm you might hear from Frank Zappa or Captain Beefheart. I don’t know anyone else who yodeled and yee-hawed with as much ease, even as he wrote songs titled “Propinquity” and “Grand Ennui.”