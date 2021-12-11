Now they were going to be a band?
“Who would play what and who would sing and who would write and who would produce the records was of keen interest to me,” Nesmith wrote in his 2017 memoir, “Infinite Tuesday: An Autobiographical Riff. “So I was unprepared for the idea that the four of us would have nothing to do with any of that.”
This was the rub in the Monkees, who were cast by NBC to play a band on TV and also, for a time, seemed capable of fooling the public into believing they were an actual band. The truth is they didn’t play or write their own music, but that didn’t seem to matter. Neil Diamond, Carole King, Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart took care of the writing, and that led to their first two albums going to No. 1 and none other than Jimi Hendrix opening for them on tour.
It was Nesmith, who died Friday at the age of 78, who seemed most ill at ease with this arrangement. He grumbled enough to eventually enable the Monkees, however briefly, to become as real a band as they ever would be. They wrote and played on their third album: 1967’s “Headquarters,” which featured three songs by Nesmith and Dolenz’s stunning closer “Randy Scouse Git.” And yet “Headquarters” didn’t really solve anything. They still weren’t a real band, the TV show tanked, and by 1970, Nesmith was sick enough of being a Monkee to quit. Which is when things really got interesting.
These days, there are debates over whether the Byrds, Gram Parsons or the Eagles invented country rock. To me, nobody married the two like Nesmith. The records he made with his First National Band between 1970 and 1973 were flawless, ranging from achy ballads to swaggering jams and all of it soaked in echo, pedal steel and the singer’s dry wit. The music itself was fantastic, thanks, in part, to Nesmith’s decision to center so much around Red Rhodes and his pedal steel. He also collaborated with the legendary guitarist James Burton and drummer Ron Tutt. Then there was the material. Nesmith had his Texas twang, but he was not afraid to blend it with the kind of quirky wordplay and sarcasm you might hear from Frank Zappa or Captain Beefheart. I don’t know anyone else who yodeled and yee-hawed with as much ease, even as he wrote songs titled “Propinquity” and “Grand Ennui.”
On the flip side, Nesmith was a throwback wanting to authentically emulate his heroes: artists like Hank Williams, Dylan and Johnny Cash, who, as he wrote on the back cover of the 1970 album “Magnetic South,” were “free from euphemisms alive with their own emotions.” That’s how he could cover “I Fall to Pieces” and “One Rose,” songs you can’t fake your way through. This embrace of the direct is also what led Nesmith to write so many heartbreakers. He allowed us into a space that otherwise seemed blocked off by either crankiness, “celebrity psychosis” — his term — or some emotional conflict rooted in his childhood.
You could fill a double record with these melancholy songs — “Conversations,” “Nine Times Blue,” “Joanne” — about discovery, love and ultimately distance. Or take Nesmith’s “Different Drum,” a song that Monkees producers rejected and that became famous through the version sung by Linda Ronstadt, with her band the Stone Poneys, in 1967.
“Different Drum” is a kiss-off dressed up as a love song. The narrator acknowledges he’s going to be alone, that his partner will be happier with somebody else, and yet he’s not merely trying to save face. He’s trying to convince himself that he’s made the right choice. Listen to how Nesmith delivers the line “I’m not ready for any person, place or thing to try and pull the reins in on me” on his beautifully bare version of the song, recorded for 1972’s “And the Hits Keep on Coming.” He hangs on that final “me” for a full seven seconds, his voice rising at the end because he can’t possibly hold on any longer. He is walking away even as he knows it’s probably going to crush him the most.
I did not know Nesmith, but I spent three days with him 20 years ago for a story in “Wired.” I found him alternately charming and funny and unpredictable and distant. He was with his third wife, Victoria, who was considerably younger and would eventually leave him by sticking a note on his computer monitor. He loved talking to me about good coffee and the sorts of creatives he wanted to identify with: Director Jay Roach stopping by for a pool party; writer Douglas Adams tapping away on his laptop on the patio. And Papa Nez, as his fans called him, was clearly financially comfortable. I didn’t ask to see his bank balance, but I knew that this wasn’t Monkees money. His mother, Bette, a secretary and single mother, had invented Liquid Paper. When she died in 1980, she left him millions.
But at that moment in time — his mid-50s — he seemed particularly cranky when I tried to ask him about the Monkees.
I knew he had refused to participate in their big 1980s reunion, and seemed to have an uneasy relationship with the band’s legacy. This led to this cringey exchange.
Me: How do you feel about being identified with the Monkees?
Nesmith: (Silence.) I don’t understand the question.
Me: How do you feel about the way that you're identified with the Monkees?
Nesmith: (Pause.) I sort of don’t think about it all. People identify me in all kinds of ways.
As we get older and more of the people we know die, as we realize we are who we are, that perhaps we are destined to be an acquired taste, not embraced by all, maybe these old battles don’t seem to matter quite as much. And that’s my sense of what happened with Nesmith. Jones died in 2012, and Nesmith began to tour with Dolenz and Tork. After Tork died in 2019, it became “The Mike and Micky Show.”
Watching their final gig is hard. It is sad to see such a strong figure so physically diminished. Nesmith had serious heart problems and was clearly pushing himself through a concert. There is also something comforting about his choosing to take the stage. When he sings “Listen to the Band,” one of his signature songs, he leans into Dolenz for support. The Monkees are no longer about meddling NBC execs or song credits or royalty disputes. It’s two friends, who have known each other for more than a half century, saying goodbye.
I wasn’t at that show. But for me, a fan, I’ll think about an unexpected encounter in January of 2018. I was in Los Angeles for a story and learned that Nesmith had decided to form the First National Band Redux. I hopped in my rental car and drove the 90 minutes to the Coach House, a rambling hall about 90 minutes south. I sat at a long table with a bunch of strangers, a chewy steak and a can of beer, and watched as Nesmith, with a smile, hopped up to the stage with a cowboy hat on, strapped on his 12-string acoustic and kicked into the set.
He looked and sounded great. He played all the country songs, including “Joanne,” “Different Drum” and “Papa Gene’s Blues.” His sons Jason and Christian stood at either side, part of a band assembled to pull off Nesmith’s rich catalogue. Archivist Andrew Sandoval, so responsible for building the Monkees legacy, watched the proceedings. Later in 2018, Nesmith would have heart bypass surgery and start on the slow road to his final song. But on this night, everyone in the packed house — and the man onstage — could just revel in the fact that we were sharing a great secret.