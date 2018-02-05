Dear Miss Manners: How long do you stay at an office party at your boss’s house when you really just want to “make an appearance’’?

I’m just not sure if there is a protocol as to how long “an appearance’’ is.

The minimum length of a decent appearance must pass the highly subjective test of not leaving the hosts feeling that the two necessary exchanges — the hosts’ greeting at the door, and the guests’ seeking them out to thank them — have merged.

It is unfortunately difficult to reduce this to a fixed number of minutes, although it is presumably shorter at a large party. This often means that staying longer than you feel is absolutely necessary is the only guide. Miss Manners prohibits cheating — such as taking leave of the husband, knowing that it was the wife who welcomed you.

Dear Miss Manners: My son happens to have special needs. I am a single parent, and I try to expose him to as much in life as possible, as I think it will help in his development (he is 17 years old).

I’m still hurting over something that happened two years ago. My nephew — my son’s first cousin — was getting married. While all the other cousins of all ages, including toddlers, were invited to the wedding, my son was not.

Further, my sister-in-law, my nephew’s mother, invited me to an all-family gathering the day after the wedding, but said, ‘’I don’t know what you will do with ____ (my son).’’

I know a lot of time has passed, and there have been other reasons for my brother and me to have issues. But I am having a real problem letting this go “for the sake of the family,’’ especially now that our mother and father have passed and we are all the family we have.

Am I wrong in being hurt? How can I let this go, or should I even let this go? I have tried to talk to my brother about this, but he will not have a conversation.

Families have been torn apart by actions far less egregious than refusing to treat someone as a family member because he has special needs. It is no surprise that their actions still rankle, particularly if you did not take exception to them at the time.

But for the same reason, your brother and his family do not understand how reprehensible their actions were. Miss Manners does not see a need for conversation with your brother so much as clarification, which is more easily delivered in written form. There is little to be done about the wedding at this date, but it is worth saying to your brother that if his family cannot treat your son as an equal member going forward, they cannot reasonably expect to have any relationship with his mother.

