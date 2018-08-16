Dear Miss Manners: What is the protocol for addressing a U.S. citizen by a title they obtained through marriage, e.g., "countess" or "princess"?

A newspaper book reviewer referred to Lee Radziwill as "princess." In another article, a reality television "star" refers to herself as "countess." Both women are American.

Is it correct for Americans to use such titles? I always thought that Americans should not — that, in the words of a dear, late friend, "It's just not done."

Yes, but so many things that are just not done are done.

Those who retain their American citizenship should not use titles in reference to themselves. For that matter, no titled people, domestic or foreign, should ever refer to themselves by using their own titles. This is such an established tradition among aristocrats that anyone who violates it is under suspicion of using a false title.

But one of your examples is the opposite: namely, how other Americans should address or refer to those with titles. Miss Manners sees several factors at play here: courtesy, practicality and silliness.

Addressing people as they wish to be addressed is a matter of courtesy.

The practical part is so that we know which Elizabeth you are talking about.

Those reasons alone would justify using the titles by which these celebrities are known.

As for the silliness: Many Americans are frightfully fond of titles and toss them around haphazardly. It was impossible to convince such people that there was no “Princess Diana.” She was styled Lady Diana because of her birth — itself a courtesy title, because the British recognize only one titleholder in a family — and, by marriage, Diana, Princess of Wales.

The error that Miss Manners sees is not in addressing others by their titles but in doing so incorrectly.

Dear Miss Manners: My husband and I were invited to a wedding in which the bride and groom had set up a charity registry. I was very glad to see information on the three charities designated for wedding tributes highlighted on the couple's website, since this was our first experience with this type of event.

While I'm certainly not "Miss Manners," I was somewhat surprised that the charity registry was mentioned again on the formal wedding invitation. As we drove in rush-hour traffic from the airport to the hotel on wedding weekend, we each received emails from the bride and groom. (Other wedding guests we know received the identical email.) The message was a reminder to arrive on time for the ceremony and to "please keep in mind that we have established a charity registry for this event, designating gifts to three charities that are near and dear to our hearts. Please give generously."

What's your thought on all of this? By the way, nearly one year has passed and most of the guests at this event have yet to receive thank-you notes from the bride and groom.

That is because they are busy thanking themselves for being so generous and charitable, using your money. Miss Manners has always thought it odd that those who pride themselves on being virtuous at others’ expense so often fail to practice the virtue of gratitude.

