Dear Miss Manners: I, like many others I know, wear a step tracker. This makes me quite prone to pacing whenever I must wait for something.

The situation I often find myself in is trivial, but still awkward for me. I will often walk up to a door, with the intent to pivot and pace back in the other direction. But when someone else is there and going in or out the same door, they attempt to hold the door open for me.

At that point, I have to explain to them that I’m pacing or “getting in my steps.’’ Most times, it ends up being an awkward conversation and embarrasses me. Is there a better way to handle this, and is my pacing rude in any way?

Pacing can demonstrate impatience, so Miss Manners suggests you consider the context before commencing.

Unless you are dissatisfied with the wait time, avoid pacing in front of the check-in desk at the doctor’s office. The impression of frustration can be mitigated with a thoughtful — or goofy — face in preference to intense concentration. Since pacing is the opposite of intentional travel, open doors should be easy enough to avoid — or pass through before the next lap.

Dear Miss Manners: When my husband and I met with the venue staff to discuss our wedding plans, we asked that only beer and wine be served to avoid sloppy drunkenness among our guests. They agreed, but after the wedding we learned that while beer and wine were served and billed to us, guests were also given the option to purchase other drinks. (There wasn’t a price list or a menu or anything, we just heard about it from a guest.)

I feel awful, as we had no intention of asking our guests to pay for their own drinks. We wanted no hard liquor served because we wanted no hard liquor at our wedding, not because we didn’t want to pay for it.

We won’t be planning another wedding, but could we have avoided this? Is “beer and wine only’’ typically interpreted as “we’ll pay for beer and wine only’’? Should we apologize to our guests?

From her distant perch, Miss Manners can only speculate about whether the venue’s mistake was innocent. It may have found the idea that you wished to charge your guests for liquor more comprehensible than that you did not intend to provide a full-service bar. Or they may have understood your wishes, but felt confident they could ignore those wishes and improve their income-earning potential.

Certainly you may express your displeasure with the vendor, if you felt you were clear. And if you do not feel that a complaint is sufficient, you can ask that they refund all the charges to your guests and charge you instead.

Drastic (and expensive) as that may be, it will make the point: No caterer is going to be enthusiastic about going through piles of receipts to void old transactions. As it would be difficult to work a humorous apology into your thank-you letters, an apology when next you speak will suffice.

