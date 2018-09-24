Dear Miss Manners: I received an electronic invitation from a friend of mine to attend an open house. The party is to promote and sell a book she has recently had published.

She states that copies of her book will be available for signing and purchase at the party. She has also stated that light snacks will be available — however, should we want a drink, we may bring a cooler of our own beverages.

None of this particularly bothered me until I scrolled down the invitation and saw a button that said, "Send a gift." Yes, I did click on it just to see what it said, and all the gifts listed were gift cards to a large online retailer.

Am I truly expected to send a gift card to her? I am very appalled! I will be buying her book and eating a few potato chips, while being offered zero liquids to wash down those chips, yet I am supposed to give her a gift. Surely, this cannot be the norm these days. Or is it?

Sadly, practicing extortion schemes on friends has become common. Miss Manners is surprised that this person did not ask you to contribute to a travel fund to enable her to rest up from the labor of writing her book.

Such vulgarity is assisted by electronic invitations that automatically add nudging for a present. But whether your hostess put that in herself or failed to catch it, she has already indicated that she is no more willing to offer you drinks than a bookstore might be. And stores are not offered presents.

Dear Miss Manners: I've made friends with a great couple who happily describe themselves as hermits. One dinner out sends them back indoors for the next three weeks, so we are more likely to trade evenings at our homes. They are in their mid-20s, and I'm a bit older.

They're also very likely to announce, "We'll see you at 7; we are going to wear our pajamas," or "We probably won't have time to clean before you come over."

Even though I hope I didn't just put Miss Manners on a fainting couch, they really are quirky, charming, funny girls, and fun to visit.

Do these statements make it rude of me to host as I usually would — for example, in pants and with a clean home to present? Should I perhaps be a little more relaxed so they won't feel underdressed? Skip the fresh flowers?

My mother thinks that if anything, I should aggressively follow higher standards to show them what is expected, but I think they are just happy with themselves and unpretentious.

But you are not equally entitled to be yourself?

Miss Manners disagrees equally with your mother and you. It is not up to you to instruct them any more than it is up to them to instruct you. You have been having fun, each entertaining to her own taste. Why would you consider spoiling that by patronizing them, one way or the other?

