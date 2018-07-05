Dear Miss Manners: My sister invited me to join her, her husband and another couple for brunch. We would be a group of five, as I am single.

When I arrived, the four of them had already been seated and their four chairs were clustered together around three quarters of a circular table. My chair was comparatively removed from the other four in the middle of the remaining quarter of the circle. I was seated between my sister and brother-in-law with their friends directly opposite me.

As the meal progressed, I felt increasingly isolated as I frequently found both my sister and brother-in-law simultaneously engaged in one-on-one conversations with the wife and husband opposite me. I would sit in silence, not sure where to look.

My relative distance from them and their proximity to each other effectively compounded the effect, by impacting my ability to hear what was being said in a noisy restaurant. Additionally, often both my sister and brother-in-law physically turned their bodies away from me as they engaged with their neighbor on the opposite side.

Throughout the meal, all I really wanted to do was get up and leave. The one thing that prevented me from doing so was fear of my actions being considered histrionics. Consequently, I finished the meal in relative silence until my sister finally sought to engage me in conversation following dessert.

How would you have handled the situation? Is there a way to politely take your leave of a meal without causing a scene in such a situation? As it happened, I said nothing, and later sent an email explaining how I was hurt by what had happened.

Call in the authorities.

Miss Manners is not suggesting histrionics in the form of police assistance, but to call in those with even greater power: the ones in charge of restaurant seating. When you sized up the situation, you could have asked if there were smaller tables so that you all could better hear one another. Even if none was available, this would alert your lunch companions to the awkward placement of your chair — and encourage them to be aware of it, and converse accordingly.

Dear Miss Manners: A friend canceled her wedding just a few weeks before it was to take place. I had already sent a gift from the registry, which was never returned or acknowledged.

Now, several months later, the couple has reconciled and rescheduled the wedding. I do not wish to buy another gift, but plan to write a card. Should I acknowledge the gift in any way? She gave me a wedding gift, so I do not want her to think that I did not give her one. She may have lost track of my gift in the upheaval of the canceled wedding.

Write in the card: “I am so thrilled to hear that you and Ragmar have reconciled. I was hoping that the silver nut dish would get used by both of you. Now both of our dreams are being realized. I look forward to the wedding.”

