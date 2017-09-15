Dear Miss Manners: I have had a few people question my home mail deliveries. First, my postal worker asked me if I worked for the company that sent me so many packages. My neighbor asked if I worked from home because I get so many mail deliveries.

Personally, I do not think I get many deliveries. I get a few packages a week. To me that is not much, but I guess to my postal worker and neighbor, it is. What is a polite way of answering this question without going into detail about my deliveries?

There’s not much going on in your neighborhood, is there?

Of course you should not have to explain or defend your mail. Miss Manners, who is not unfamiliar with the prevalence of nosiness, is only surprised at the subject.

As a response, you could say, “I believe that more and more people are shopping online these days.’’ Whether that applies to your packages is irrelevant.

Dear Miss Manners: As a retired teacher of creative writing and a blogger offering advice and encouragement on the subject, I am often presented with published books by, and from, former students.

I usually read these literary gifts, which range in quality from punk to pretty good. I try to thank the author, and I can always find something encouraging and enthusiastic to say about their work. Usually the generous author thanks me and goes back to the computer to carry on with writing his or her next book.

Sometimes, though, my kind words force me into a moral dilemma. For example, I recently read a mystery novel by a mediocre writer, and I told the author that I was entertained by her suspenseful yarn.

Her response? She told me I should buy and read the other books in her series and her two stand-alone mysteries, too. And she urged me to review her books on Amazon.

My dilemma: Should I forget about her request and hope she will let the matter drop, or should I go on Amazon and give this former student of mine the two stars (or fewer) that her novel deserves?

Different sets of manners apply here, but your situation keeps changing so rapidly that Miss Manners can hardly blame you or your former students for being confused.

As their teacher, it was your job to criticize their writing. But now they are published authors whose books — as you understand — were given to you as presents. That puts you in the nonprofessional, social position of mustering what positive comments you reasonably can, to be gracious. In any case, these particular books can no longer profit from your criticism.

But — aha! — perhaps their sales could. It is not surprising that this occurred to their authors.

Yet offering public endorsement would mean using the weight of your professional standing. Thus, you should not commit yourself to an evaluation beyond what you believe the books merit.

So yes, the most tactful way to avoid this is to ignore the suggestion. Should you be pressed again, you can honestly say, “Well, I’m no longer your teacher, but I wish you success.’’

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com.