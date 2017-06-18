Dear Miss Manners: Can you ask people not to post other people’s private information on social media?

When my sister died, a distant relative inadvertently learned of it and posted the news on social media before my sister’s children could be notified, with heart-wrenching consequences. When my mother was hospitalized with a serious illness, she asked that only immediate family know the particulars. Again, a distant relative learned of the details, posting daily until discovered. Finally, when Mom died, someone overheard news of her death and posted on social media before immediate family could be told.

English speakers are particularly bad at compound nouns, a fact Miss Manners once demonstrated with the oxymoron “industrial park,’’ but for which she will now substitute “social media.’’

It is not that social media is neither media nor social — it is decidedly both — but that in the race to use it as a platform for self-promotion, posters forget the manners applicable to both.

Personal news is best delivered by those closest to the person being notified. Others do so at their peril, a fact to which the military has long been sensitive. You would not casually tell someone terrible news at a party. And newspapers go to some trouble to consult relatives before publishing obituaries. Social media is not the place to post other people’s sensitive news.

You may now consider everyone told. Miss Manners hopes you will find someone else capable of enforcing this ban.

Dear Miss Manners: I am searching for the proper response when an apology is offered after I have been wronged. I ended up saying ‘’It’s okay,’’ but then it occurred to me that, no, it’s not okay.

A pizza place messed up my order, and I didn’t discover their error until I got home. And because I live outside of their delivery area, my only recourse was to drive a considerable distance to pick up the correct pizza and return home. They corrected their error and said, ‘’We’re sorry for the mix-up.’’

I don’t believe my tone or attitude was inappropriate, and I appreciate their remorse, but is there an appropriate response to their apology that conveys that this was a pretty big inconvenience for me? “Apology accepted’’ seems a little formal.

Accepting an apology with cold formality is an excellent way to display your insincerity, if that is all you want.

But the restaurant already acknowledged both its mistake and your inconvenience by showing remorse.

If you want a more demonstrative acknowledgment on their part, Miss Manners urges you not to be so quick to solve a problem of their making. Driving back a considerable distance was not your only recourse. Had you called before doing so, there would have been an opportunity for the restaurant to make an exception to their delivery area. And a complaint to the boss can still underscore the level of your dissatisfaction.

