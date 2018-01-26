Dear Miss Manners: I am a 55-year-old woman who has metastatic breast cancer. In 2009, I had a bilateral mastectomy and chose not to undergo reconstruction. I have surgical and radiation scars, as well as a big tummy.

I’ve often wondered if it is ever appropriate for someone in my position to sunbathe topless or semi-topless in the privacy of my back yard. I have neighbors on either side of my home, and two at the back. The neighbors to the sides have no view of my back yard, while the two at the back have limited views.

What exactly do you mean by “in my position’’? That you have unfortunately been the victim of illness? That being middle-aged, with scars and “a big tummy,’’ you do not conform to a narrow social standard of beauty?

If the venue were a topless beach, Miss Manners would vigorously defend your choice. She is highly offended when people complain that only those whom they consider comely are welcome to enjoy the sun.

And if your back yard were completely private, she would have nothing to say against your habit. Even etiquette does not apply when one is alone and unobserved.

But your actual position seems to be that you would be topless in view of some of your neighbors. So she recommends either a shirt or a screen.

Dear Miss Manners: Since my generation has apparently failed miserably in teaching our children the concept of hospitality, it seems clear to me that the whole concept of weddings should be rethought.

Who better than Miss Manners to preside over this process?

Brides could sell tickets (with different price points, to accommodate people who are still paying off those pesky student loans). This eliminates the need for people to try to find a wedding gift that will please the bride. Brides could set up salon stations outside the venue, so all the women will have matching hair and makeup.

Final touch: Provide pinnies jerseys or robes to all, so everyone will be dressed alike, preferably in an unflattering style/color, so the bride will be the only pretty woman there.

I have paid $2 for a glass of soda at a reception and been buttonholed by the bride, who reminded me that I hadn’t sent a gift yet and she could take a check “right now.’’ (Yes, that really happened. The friendship has cooled.) Dear Miss Manners, I despair.

As well you might. As you have seen, what you predict is very close to the reality of many of today’s weddings: The assumption is made that guests must pay to attend, if not in the form of buying tickets, then of contributing to the costs of the wedding or honeymoon, and buying whatever the couple states that they need.

Couples see the event as autobiographical pageants in which they are the stars, thus the attempts to costume everyone else. And the concession stand.

Why those targeted go along with this, Miss Manners cannot understand. Surely there is better entertainment available for the price. And if more refused to pay up, the custom would naturally wither.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com.