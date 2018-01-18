Dear Miss Manners: My sister was invited to a neighbor’s house for a pig roast. The neighbor said he had access to a live pig, and asked my brother-in-law to kill and butcher it for him.

This seems a bit much to ask of an guest. In a spirit of neighborliness, my brother-in-law acquiesced, but I feel the neighbor went too far in even asking.

Your brother-in-law knows how to kill and butcher a pig?

Surely the neighbor must have known this. One would not turn over such an animal to any willing person who might have a penknife.

Still, it is a large favor, and should have been phrased in the form of a question, as to whether your brother-in-law knew who could do this. But a direct plea could have been answered with a recommendation, rather than agreement to do it himself.

Dear Miss Manners: I lost my husband to cancer two years ago. I had my diamond engagement ring resized to fit on my right-hand ring finger, next to my pinkie. Is it proper to wear it this way?

Since I am looking to date again, what kind of message does this send to men? Would they think that I am divorced and wear the ring to remind me that I was married before? I want to honor my husband’s memory, but do what is right.

Despite what busybodies keep telling widows, there is no right or wrong here.

Nor is there discernible symbolism, other than for rings worn on the left-hand ring finger, which indicate that the lady is married or a widow.

A ring elsewhere could be from widowhood or a divorce, but it could also be inherited, purchased or otherwise acquired. Miss Manners would consider a gentleman who spends time pondering this, rather than taking his chances by inviting the lady out, to be too silly to be worth dating.

Dear Miss Manners: If I issue a casual invitation in conversation (i.e., “I’d love to take you to this exhibit in the next few weeks if you’re interested,’’ or even, “Let’s get together for coffee!’’), I’m hoping my friend expresses interest by collaborating on a day and time. Is this appropriate?

It seems that, if the person isn’t interested, vague enthusiasm will be expressed and the subject dropped. I might remind the friend of the suggestion again at a later date, and if still no definite plans are made, I’ll drop the idea altogether.

I hear often enough, “Oh, I wish you would have reminded us!’’ that I wonder if I should persist, but sometimes feel that if I do, I’m creating an obligation where none was wanted.

I hope you’ll forgive me if this seems a matter of “common sense.’’

Well, it sort of does, although Miss Manners of course forgives you.

You made a suggestion without naming a date; your friend failed to take it up; your friend then backpedaled by claiming that he would have liked to go. And then blamed you, which was not quite nice. Next time, name a date and ask for a yes or no.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com.