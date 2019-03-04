Dear Miss Manners: I am long married to a wonderful, brilliant, kind and adventurous gentleman who uses a wheelchair. I happily push him on our many adventures.

Regularly, people interrupt us to tell me how special I am. Frankly, he is a great deal more than special — he's spectacular, and I am lucky to have been in love for these many years. I've had people touch my back "looking for angel wings," ask me questions about his condition, compliment me on "how you treat him," and generally ignore him, as if he neither can hear these comments nor speak. When we are talking, they interrupt us with these "compliments."

I often say, "I'm the lucky one to be married to such a fantastic man," and move on.

Additionally, staff ask me what he wants to eat in restaurants. I reply, "Ask him — he's an applied mathematician. I'm sure he can handle a dinner order."

I find these compliments intrusive and disrespectful both of our privacy and our space. I sometimes wish I had a snappy one-size-fits-all response. Can you suggest one?

This is such an appalling — but common — form of ignorant rudeness that Miss Manners is going to allow you to illustrate what it is like to ignore someone.

Stop responding. Why should you speak for your husband, when he is there to speak for himself? The waiters should be given, at most, a shrug while you turn to him to give his order.

As for those treacly complimenters, Miss Manners recommends locking eyes with your husband and sharing a sexy laugh to demonstrate how little they know about your relationship — and how far from their business it is to comment.

Dear Miss Manners: I'm serving on a committee of parents whose sons and daughters are participating in a cotillion dinner and dance.

Is it okay, when mailing out the formal invitation to the dance, to apply mailing address labels, or is it etiquette to hand-write the names and addresses of the guests?

I love handwritten invitations, but I know our world has become digital. I know it's also much easier to print out mailing labels and adhere them to 64 envelopes. Just seems ironic that we are trying to educate our kids on the most polite way of doing things and putting stickers on envelopes.

Indeed. It could just as well be argued that it is easier and more convenient for the participants to wear their jeans than to have to dress formally.

The error here is not only in assuming that the easiest way is always best, but in supposing that the wonderful and efficient digital tools we are happy to use in so many situations obliterate other ways of doing things.

Miss Manners imagines that you wish to teach these young people the grace and pleasure of occasional formality. Do not imagine that they don’t crave it — look at those awkward attempts at proms, and at their older siblings’ weddings.

What will your answer be when the debutantes point out that it will be easier for them to text rather than to write any letters of thanks that will be due?

