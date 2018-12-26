Dear Miss Manners: Is there a rule of etiquette about where a couple is seated in a taxicab? I think the couple should sit in the back. My gentleman friend believes he should sit in the front with the driver to give directions (despite GPS navigation and the fact that taxi drivers usually know where they are going).

I feel it is discourteous to let me sit alone in the back while he chats with the driver. We are both elderly and somewhat stubborn in our beliefs. Your thoughts may help keep the peace.

Your gentleman friend’s place is in the back with you — not sitting on the driver’s phone and unanswered mail in the front seat, not driving, and not sitting on the hood, satisfying though the last might be.

Miss Manners recognizes that not all taxi drivers are good navigators, and that the customer is allowed reasonable say in the route. But back-seat driving can be done from the back seat and, if done properly, with decent consideration for the professional feelings of the driver.

Dear Miss Manners: A good friend of many years is experiencing hard times; she has very little income and multiple major health problems that prevent her from working, and she has no family close by.

I invite her over for dinner every so often, as I enjoy cooking, and I try to find inexpensive or free things we can do together. I happen to work in social services and have referred her to several agencies that helped her with various problems.

She often tries to repay me, which she really cannot afford — she even attempts to pay for the cost of ingredients when I cook dinner, which of course I don't accept. She has gladly done favors for me, such as looking after my pet and plants when I have traveled, which I appreciate very much and have told her so.

I would love to know how to keep her from spending money to "repay" me or to buy gifts for me. At the same time, I don't want to make her feel like Poor Pitiful Pearl either. I am far from wealthy but can afford to treat an old friend to a home-cooked meal or a movie every so often.

Manners will take the blame for your not accepting cash gifts. When your friend attempts to pay for groceries, Miss Manners recommends acting scandalized: “Ask an old friend to pay for her dinner when I have invited her for the pleasure of her company? Never!”

The tone to be cultivated is humorous exaggeration. The humor will mask the embarrassment you are nevertheless trying to create to prevent a recurrence. Truly expensive gifts must be accepted with genuine pleasure, and a direct, firm but kindly request that she recognize that you prefer her company to unaffordable gifts. (Note that Miss Manners has intentionally constructed the previous sentence so as to imply that no one can afford the gift in question.) As this technique will be neither totally effective — nor totally free of embarrassment — on all sides, it should not be used for inexpensive, incidental gifts.

