Dear Miss Manners: I am an attractive female in my late 60s. I happen to be tall and large-boned. More than once, I have had men of all ages pass me by while making noises such as grunts, groans, clearing their throats or purposely coughing. This really annoys me that someone would do this. What are they saying?

Such noises are generally not considered lascivious, but indications that something requires your immediate attention — something that it would be rude or embarrassing to name explicitly, perhaps a missing button or an abandoned shoe.

That this is happening repeatedly would give Miss Manners herself pause, as the number of possible problems requiring such attention must surely be limited.

Dear Miss Manners: There is a developing controversy in our house regarding what could be classified as good manners toward drop-in guests at the door — specifically, what to do once the critical mistake to invite them in has been made. (Oh, all right, it’s not always a mistake, I guess. But close.)

One side says thus: You must drop whatever you were doing immediately, including any conversations of any nature, unless there was a critical emergency of some kind at the time. It is rude to your “guests’’ to do anything other than this.

The other side: You would be within your “rights’’ — as distinct from within good manners — to ask them politely to have a seat while you finish whatever activity or conversation was occupying you when they appeared at your door without calling.

Anything short of that, then, would be good manners, in that it involves not the assertion of a “right’’ but the intention of civility, even where it would be reasonably justifiable to be a good deal more firm.

One reasonable and actually gracious solution might be, for instance, to say something like this: “So good to see you. Please sit down. If you’ll just wait maybe two minutes until we finish this one point in our conversation so we don’t lose track, we’ll be at a stopping point and can finish it later.’’

Or: “If you’ll just wait until I finish vacuuming the rest of this room, please. Should take only a minute or two.’’

Or: “I just need to finish washing these four or five plates here, then we’re on to whatever else you’d like.’’ A small delay, maybe. Nothing close to the imposition that an unannounced guest has placed on the host. So now that I’ve stacked the deck, what’s the official word?

Etiquette no more recognizes different classes of guests (those welcomed conditionally, versus wholeheartedly) than it allows for the possibility of a husband not supporting a wife’s invitation (even if he disagrees).

Once you have invited them in, you are stuck. The activities you mention cannot politely take precedence over a guest, although Miss Manners can give you a limited workaround. This must be exercised while the invitation is being given and must take the form of an apology: “I’m so sorry, I was just in the middle of giving Johnny a bath. I would love you to come in, if you can excuse me to go dry him off.’’

