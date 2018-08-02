Dear Miss Manners: I teach Sunday school with three other ladies at my church, but I have never socialized with them outside of church. One of the ladies is pregnant, and I've been e-vited to the shower. I replied with the "maybe" option.

At church on Sunday, one of the ladies approached me and asked if I wanted to split an expensive shower gift three ways. The two had picked a gift and asked if I could pay a third of the price.

I really didn't want to, and mumbled my way through an explanation of how I owe taxes this year and I'm trying to be extra careful with spending right now — which isn't untrue, though technically I could afford it. I just don't particularly like the woman having the baby (she has never once made an effort to talk to me about anything unrelated to Sunday school, and is pretty rude) and I would rather conserve my money for another purpose.

I feel humiliated for having said that I can't afford it, guilty for my quasi-lie and confused as to whether socially I really owe this woman a gift. I'm not going to be able to attend the shower, as it turns out. I guess I just wish they hadn't asked me.

When Miss Manners recommends tempering negative reactions and harsh opinions with a touch of kindness, a certain type of reader invariably accuses Miss Manners of encouraging the sin of lying.

But most of the time, there is no need to offer any excuse, much less a false one. Just as the hostess of this shower need only be told that you regret that you cannot attend, those suggesting the joint present could be answered with “No, thanks, but that’s nice of you to do this and I’m sure she’ll love it.”

Just don’t accuse Miss Manners of immorality because you don’t feel regret and you don’t think the present is nice. The only sins she sees here are your availing yourself of a “maybe” option to an invitation, and their offering it.

Dear Miss Manners: I received some flowers from my husband, which were delivered to the reception area at my workplace. After our receptionist let me know that I had a delivery, she then began to tell me that she never gets flowers and that maybe she might get flowers when she died.

I wasn't sure how to respond. Her comment took away some of the joy I had after receiving such a thoughtful gift.

How should I have handled this? Other than thanking her for accepting the delivery, is there anything else I should have said?

There is something you could still do: Send or bring her flowers, with a note of thanks for the job she is doing.

Miss Manners is not suggesting this only out of kindness. It should also cause the receptionist to realize that at best, the what-about-me response only evokes pity. And it should ensure you that future deliveries will be handled efficiently.

