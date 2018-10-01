Dear Miss Manners: I am eloping, with a small group of 20 of our closest family members being present. I am a new doctor in residency and simply do not have enough time this year to do a proper wedding. We would like to host a party in a year for all our extended family.

The question is whether I can have a bachelorette party with girlfriends who will not be attending the elopement this year, but who will be invited to the party next year.

Elopements being clandestine by definition, Miss Manners is unclear what the 20 family members will be doing. Holding the ladder while you make your escape?

She suspects that you are actually having a proper wedding — a ceremony at which people become legally married — and an anniversary party next year. Your confusion is a predictable side-effect of changing the meaning of well-understood terms.

Prenuptial parties are held before the wedding, and the guests should be invited to both. Skipping this should save you valuable time.

Dear Miss Manners: With today's universal proliferation of cellphones, service people who are working in my home often make and receive numerous calls of a completely personal nature — some of them quite lengthy.

I have no problem with this when the service being performed is billed at a fixed rate (carpet cleaning, appliance delivery, etc.). But when the person is working at an hourly rate for the total time spent in my home (housecleaning, plumbing, electrical work, etc.), am I justified in feeling upset that such calls are being conducted on "my time"?

If so, how might my dissatisfaction best be expressed — in advance, during such calls, or at the end of the service when the bill is presented?

Infrequent interruptions of limited duration are to be expected, while billing for long periods of unworked time is fraudulent. The divide between the two is measured not only in minutes but also in intent and presentation.

One is more willing to overlook an embarrassed, apologetic worker with a sick child than a belligerent one texting his girlfriend about their last date. The distinction is something workers would do well to remember.

Complaints for misbehavior should be directed to the business owner in regard to the bill. This is not only more likely to be effective, Miss Manners notes, but it usually relieves you of the unpleasant burden of disciplining the business owner’s staff.

Dear Miss Manners: Is it appropriate to send flowers to a woman when her ex-husband dies, if she has remarried?

“Ex” being the operative prefix, there is no etiquette requirement to recognize the death of anyone with whom the woman no longer has any legal relationship. That there is no etiquette requirement does not, Miss Manners notes, mean that it is always best to ignore the death of a friend’s ex-husband; a private word of comfort may be in order if you know the event has meaning for your friend, despite the dissolution of her marriage.

