Dear Miss Manners: Is it disrespectful to bring an ex-girlfriend to see her ex-boyfriend, in front of the current girlfriend, while the ex-boyfriend is in his last days of life?

One should comply with the wishes of the dying, if possible.

This often requires restraint on all sides, and possibly discomfort. It certainly requires knowing what those wishes are — which is not evident from your question.

The ex-girlfriend does not have a right to a final visit, and so must make a request. If a visit is to occur, the current girlfriend could be gracious by excusing herself. Miss Manners is unclear of the identity of the person “bringing” the ex-girlfriend, and reminds him or her that this is not an area in which outside judgments about what is fitting will be welcome.

Dear Miss Manners: I have a question about sit-down social events, such as weddings or large dinner parties, when there is more than one table of guests. If, after everyone has finished eating, one member of a couple excuses themselves (e.g. restroom), does the other person have to wait until their spouse/partner returns to the table to also leave the table?

For example: Everyone has eaten and plates are cleared, some guests are still seated, drinking coffee and chatting, and others have excused themselves to dance or socialize. Does the spouse/partner left at the table have to wait until the other person returns?

Although couples are treated as a social unit for invitations and seating (when they should be separated), not everything can be synchronized. So long as you are not looking to make a getaway without saying goodbye — or, in a restaurant setting, paying your share of the bill — both members of a couple are free to excuse themselves at any point for a bathroom visit.

Dear Miss Manners: I have a friend who asks numerous times to see me but declines every situation I propose to make a visit happen.

I have offered to go to her, to have her come over, to bring her husband, to meet somewhere publicly — and she declines every option. She always comes back in a few weeks to ask when we can meet, and the cycle continues.

How do I respond to her next request? I am confused by how much she approaches me to spend time together, only to decline every option I can think of to meet her.

Contrary to popular belief, the scourge of casual interactions is not “How is your day going?” but, “We should get together.” People have learned not to fall for the former — realizing that they are not being asked for a detailed report — but the latter still deceives.

That you have made numerous offers, and that all of them have been rejected, is a clue that your friend is not serious about getting together. Miss Manners has an easy solution, which is to respond in kind: “I’d love to; why don’t you suggest something?” This can be repeated over a course of years if necessary.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com.