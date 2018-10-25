Dear Miss Manners: You (and others before) have made it clear on how to politely conduct a dinner-table conversation at a party: The rule is to first speak with the person on your left, followed by the person on your right.

But of course, if I speak to "Mr. Left," and he, too, is speaking with his left partner (not me), and so on — how does this work? Likewise, when I speak to "Miss Right," she must necessarily ignore me if she is speaking with her "Miss Right." I find this does not work very well at all, due to so many swiveling heads, and it's quite difficult to carry on two different conversations at once!

You are quite right. And the thought of everyone whipping around in the same direction, only to be confronted with the backs of heads, is likely to cause not only silence, but whiplash.

The fault, Miss Manners realizes, is in the laudable modern tendency to remove gender as an automatic factor in the interest of fairness. For example, we etiquetteers now instruct people to hold doors open for one another, not just gentlemen for ladies.

But sometimes that is overzealous. In this case, it should have been specified that the traditional rule is that the hostess turns to the person on her right, and the other ladies at the table do the same.

But what (you may ask) if it is a host who is presiding? And if the guests are not distributed around the table in alternating genders? And what if there are other gender factors involved?

You see the problem. So let us restate the rule:

The person giving the dinner turns right, whereupon alternating guests should do the same. Does that help?

Dear Miss Manners: For some reason unknown to me, my daughter-in-law now addresses my son by his surname rather than by his first name. I thought it strange when I heard it for the first time, but did not realize it had become a habit until someone who recently spent time with them commented on it to me.

I think it is disrespectful to my son, but hesitate to say anything to him or to his wife because I do not know if it is my place. I do not want to interfere, but I do want my son addressed with respect. What do you suggest, Miss Manners? Your help is deeply appreciated.

It might not be. Nor your help, either, Miss Manners suspects.

How married couples choose to address each other cannot be fathomed by outsiders, even closely related ones. Only they know what is meant to be affectionate and what is not.

Even “darling” may be said in a disrespectful tone. (Miss Manners is thinking of the way the husband in an otherwise happy couple said to his wife, “Sweetie (drawing out the word so that it seemed to have 10 E’s in the middle), that was my king you trumped.”)

So for your own sake, as well as your son’s and daughter-in-law’s, it would be wise to accept the fact that you don’t really know how this was intended.

