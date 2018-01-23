Dear Miss Manners: I hosted a family party, and after lunch, my daughter, granddaughter and I were laughing, joking and cutting up. Just having fun. My family tends to get loud, I confess.

My sister, brother and husband were in an adjoining room, and suddenly my sister turned toward us and said, in a loud and very gruff voice, “Y’all have got to quiet down in there! We can’t carry on a conversation in here.’’

I apologized and took our conversation into another room. My granddaughter later drew attention to the fact that my sister should not have yelled at my guests in my home; I agreed.

Whenever I try to talk to my sister about it, she deflects from the issue and says we were the ones being rude. I have explained to her that we weren’t trying to be rude, we were just being ourselves. And that as soon as I became aware of the problem, I took care of it. Until she yelled at us, I was not aware that she was becoming irritated.

My stance is that no one should yell at guests in another person’s home. (I would never do that to her.) And that she should have come to me and let me know she had a problem, giving me a chance to handle the situation.

So, Miss Manners, who was rude? My sister, or my guests and me?

Your sister. However, Miss Manners cautions you not to use “being oneself’’ as an explanation for rudeness, however incorrectly it was perceived. The important difference here is that once you were made aware of the annoyance, you stopped. Perhaps your sister will now be able to follow suit.

Dear Miss Manners: I went to a restaurant with an elderly friend who was using a cane and had recently had a stroke. There was a waiting list to be seated.

The entryway had two benches, both of which were filled with twenty-something couples and their young children. Some of the children were approximately 5 years old and lounging between their parents as they used up every inch of the seating. No one offered my elderly friend a seat.

I thought about saying something to the parents, or asking the 5-year-old boy, “Would you like to learn how to be a gentleman?’’ but decided not to say anything to him or his parents. I felt there was no way, no matter how gently I phrased it, to address this without causing problems. How should I have handled this?

While these families certainly appeared to be rude and inconsiderate, Miss Manners thinks it more likely that they were just oblivious. Probably the parents were just grateful that their children were not actively causing a public scene and did not even notice your friend.

Assuming this, you could reasonably address a family directly without it sounding harsh: “I wonder if you might make some room for my friend to sit down. He has trouble standing.’’

