Dear Miss Manners: I am a 31-year-old man who works in a midsized office comprised mostly of women. I am the only unmarried and childless man in the office. I am also gay, but not obviously so, and I am generally not lumped in as "one of the girls."

These are facts that I have used so far in my career to avoid many of the aspects of office culture that do not interest me. However, some obligations are harder to avoid than others.

There will be a baby shower for a co-worker who is a member of my team. Although our team is small, the entire office will be participating in the shower, which will be held in the office during the lunch hour.

Under most circumstances, I would quietly have some food and try to enjoy myself. But unfortunately, the catering will be Thai, and I am severely allergic to peanuts, tree nuts, cilantro and seafood.

I like my co-worker, but I am not a fan of showers of any type, and Thai food is an absolute no for me. I refuse to be the person who demands that others change preexisting meal plans to accommodate my life-threatening allergies, and I am especially not inclined to do so in this case.

Should I bring my own food to the shower? Or might I feign male ignorance, contribute to the office gift and eat out alone, as per usual?

“Forced socialization” at the office is always a bad idea.

However, rather than blame your entire gender, why not feign work obligations instead? If said graciously (“I wish I could attend, but I am afraid that I have gotten behind on the Gramberry account”), it makes a much more valid point about not spending office time engaged in seemingly mandatory social activity. Just make sure that the mother-to-be is not also working on the Gramberry account.

Dear Miss Manners: I am hosting an informal cocktails and hors d'oeuvres affair for 25 people. I have sufficient glassware for cocktails; however, even if I mixed all of my small plates together, there would not be enough to go around, and the same applies to flatware.

I had thought to use high-quality plastic plates (the ones that look like cut glass) and matching flatware. This would enable my guests to enjoy their food with fresh plates as needed.

However, one person in this group has, in the past, been critical of a previous hostess for doing the same, saying that using plastic servingware is tacky. So should I buy more dishes, pare down my guest list, or stick to my original plan?

Mismatched servingware is perfectly acceptable, and can even be charming. Disinviting guests is not. (Nor, for that matter, is criticizing hosts.)

If you are unable to procure additional plates, then rent some — or ask close, invited friends if they would not mind lending theirs. Miss Manners assures you that guests will be much more forgiving of contrasting plates than of ones that fall apart in their hands.

