Dear Miss Manners: At this time of year many of my friends, acquaintances and employees have children graduating from high school or college. Since I know many of them are having difficulty raising funds for further education, it seems to me that cash might be welcome, but I don't wish to insult them. Could cash be considered an insult?

Yes, but an amazing number of people are now eager to be so insulted.

Dear Miss Manners: My 50-something stepson-in-law, although successful in the business world, cannot or does not translate his bone-crushing handshake from his efforts to "impress" business clients into the social world of family gatherings.

At 80 years of age, I have a nice, firm handshake, but with concerted effort, as I am missing the ring finger of my right hand due to a childhood accident.

The last time my wife's daughter and son-in-law came over to celebrate a birthday, my fighting a recent cancer diagnosis with chemotherapy apparently had no influence on his "business" handshake. He actually hurt my hand, it was so forceful.

He has a delicate ego, and I make every effort to never offer any constructive comments regarding anything about him, for fear of a petulant and sour attitude the remainder of the visit.

Any suggestions, dear lady? I would like to know how to tell him he doesn't need to try to break my hand when he offers his in a warm and casual greeting. Unless he comes to the realization he is hurting me, I will have to stop accepting his offer to shake hands and bear the consequences of his delicate ego.

Although she never thought she would live to say this, Miss Manners advises you to offer him a hug. It is true that she has been campaigning against promiscuous hugging, but that is among co-workers, strangers and acquaintances. This is within the family, where it might be easier for you to open your arms safely wide than to plead the various legitimate physical excuses.

Dear Miss Manners: I understand that mere sympathy cards are not the proper way to express condolences. I have written condolence letters to friends whose loved ones I had some relationship with, and could discuss. But what do I say when I only know my friend and didn't know their loved one?

I have a friend who is caring for her terminally ill brother. They have had a difficult and distant relationship. I have never met her brother and know nothing else about him.

I will certainly be able to offer condolences to my friend on her loss, but can think of little else to say. It seems to me that a blank page of stationery with a few sentences on it looks more depressing than a beautiful card with those sentences written at the bottom of the preprinted wording.

You have already told Miss Manners enough to fill a page: that you care for your friend and sympathize with her bereavement, that you know what good care she took of her brother and that you are thinking of her at this difficult time.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com.