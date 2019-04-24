Dear Miss Manners: Apparently I am unclear about funereal etiquette and the acceptable behavior around a deathbed.

I was present as my mom passed away. She was 98 and died in her home in bed.

I observed a custom I was unfamiliar with. As a family member walked in, there was a look, a hand motion and a sentence that made clear that their related expenses should be covered by the dying woman or her estate.

I'm sure similar conversations were had while I was not present. This happened before my mom was actually dead; she lay dying in the next room. Other similar conversations followed her passing.

My friends were unhelpful in clarifying the matter. All I got from them was a jaw-dropping, incredulous look, and a "Huh?? . . . They did what??? Oh dear Lord, I've never heard of such a thing."

The trust company thought that typical estate procedures would prevent a payout. Apparently, spending a few hundred dollars on attorney fees can get someone a few dollars that were going to come their way anyway.

It has been a month, and I have remained silent, at first because I was speechless, and now under the premise of "least said, soonest mended."

Because it is difficult to convey speechlessness in print, Miss Manners can only echo your friends’ reactions — except that, unfortunately, she has heard of similar things.

Greed is not a custom; it is a vice. Its only relationship to etiquette is to violate its principles and forms. Your only response to such demands should be to continue to be speechless.

Dear Miss Manners: In planning my wedding, my mom said that people do not have open bars at weddings, and that it was foolish to think about having one. Are they obsolete?

No, but neither are they obligatory. Miss Manners only insists that whatever your guests are given to drink — tea? punch? champagne? liquor? — they not be charged.

Dear Miss Manners: If you will, please tell me the correct way to eat cooked shrimp. I have always eaten them while holding onto the tail, then disposing of the tail. Is this okay?

There is such a thing as a seafood fork. In the absence of one, Miss Manners agrees that you have no choice but to grab the situation by the tail (which should have been shelled in the kitchen, but rarely is).

Dear Miss Manners: I have two nieces and a nephew who are each getting married within a short period of time. The first two had modest local weddings. The third is having a much more glamorous destination wedding.

I want to keep all things equal and not play favorites, but should I give him more in a gift because his wedding is costing him more?

If you believe that wedding guests are obliged to reflect the bridal couple’s finances, surely it would be kinder to give more to those who could afford only the more modest wedding.

But Miss Manners allows no such consideration, one way or the other. A wedding present should be something you think will please the couple and that you can afford.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com.