Dear Miss Manners: On a visit with my niece, I brought a phone charger to plug in, but for some reason it did not function properly. With the hosts’ phones, mine and those of the other houseguests, there were six phones in the house with only three or four cords, so charging was a “take turns’’ event.

While things went swimmingly in sharing, what would be the expected priority on who gets the charger? Houseguest, host, adults, children?

It would be nice to know for the next get-together, just in case. That way I could tell them, “Well, Miss Manners said!!!’’ Just kidding. Miss Manners has taught me not to be so uncouth!

Oh, no, you don’t. There isn’t going to be a next time, because you will have learned to check your cord before you leave home.

Decades ago, Miss Manners was plagued with questions about guests who tied up their hosts’ landlines and made expensive calls. Then people acquired cellphones — but not yet smartphones, tablets and laptops — and wanted to tie up their hosts’ computers.

Now we have easily portable electronics, and guests are responsible for bringing what they intend to use, just as they bring their own toothbrushes. It would be kind of hosts to provide emergency supplies of either, if they happen to have them.

A guest who has such an emergency should ask apologetically to borrow a cord when it does not inconvenience the family, including the children, and return it quickly. A houseguest, presumably staying longer, should run out to the nearest electronics store.

Dear Miss Manners: Is it rude to eat while walking in public? By “public,’’ I’m thinking of a mall or a sidewalk in a city.

I imagine the answer turns on what you are eating: hard candy, an energy bar, ice cream, an apple, french fries, a hot dog from a street vendor, a cheeseburger from a fast-food restaurant, etc. If the food matters, where, if at all, is the line to be drawn? Or is it just a matter of your eating neatly and being sure to properly dispose of any leftovers?

The European city to which Miss Manners retreats when she needs a major dose of public politeness has just outlawed the selling of food to be eaten on the streets, thus reducing trash, mess and smells. Very sensible, she believes.

She also agrees with the city’s one exception: ice cream. It doesn’t smell, the wrapping is edible, and it looks more cheerful than sloppy.

Dear Miss Manners: If you tell the cook the food is overdone, is it an insult?

The cook thinks so, and would have some choice words to say about your taste. That is why you should let the waiter deliver the message, along with the rejected food.

If there is no waiter involved, as in a personal setting, Miss Manners requires you to swallow the comment, if not the food.

