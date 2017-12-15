Dear Miss Manners: My wife and I are often the recipients of complete oral medical reports, sometimes from people we barely know.

I am 79 and my wife is 70. We look younger than our years due to healthy eating, exercise and a few cosmetic tweaks. Nevertheless, we both have calendars filled with doctor and dental appointments, which we never discuss with anyone other than each other.

We have grown tired of having to listen to complaints, often coming from individuals younger than us, in which we are spared no details. Quite frankly, we don’t want to be victimized in this manner anymore.

I am tempted to say, “Do you really think, at our age, we don’t have medical/health issues of our own?’’ Might there be a better way?

Certainly not that. If these people have any sense of decorum, they would feel obliged to give you a turn at reciting your medical history.

As an antidote to bores of any sort, Miss Manners recommends chiming in with a slightly irrelevant comment that sounds sympathetic, but also makes it obvious that you have not been following with great attention. For example, while someone is tracing the progress of his kidney stone, you say something like, “Oh, dear, I suppose all this nasty rain we’ve been having doesn’t help.’’

Dear Miss Manners: Now that we are nearing the conclusion of the Christmas season, I would like your insight on what has become a pervasive, narcissistic and somewhat aggravating tradition: Christmas cards proliferated with photos of children, grandchildren and even pets.

Even worse, letters as long as three pages bragging about the sender, their family, their exotic vacations and any other event that the reader cares nothing about. If a family were to be the subject of the card, wouldn’t it be more appropriate to display the family that started the holiday, rather than secularizing it with the aforementioned?

Have you been on social media lately?

Posting pictures, boasting about vacations, and general self-promotion has become a full-time occupation for so many people that Miss Manners looks with longing back to the era when they only did it once a year. At Christmastime, she is happy to look at others’ grandchildren and hear about how they scaled Mount Everest, but not more often.

Dear Miss Manners: After mailing a check for a Christmas gift to people like your newspaper carrier and your lawn mower, is a thank-you too much to expect? Whether it be in person, phone call, text, email or regular mail?

I ask because, after giving out checks tucked in a Christmas card the last couple of years to these people for their services, I have never received a thank-you. I can only tell they received them because they cashed the checks. They have all the info to contact me, and I have also seen the lawn man since, but never a word. Is this the norm?

Presumably they look upon this as a bonus that is part of expected compensation. But why they would not want to encourage generosity, Miss Manners cannot understand. It is not as though they would have to make special trips to thank you.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com.