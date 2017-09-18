Dear Miss Manners: Are there any social processes or general rules of conduct specific to guests who are hired to perform? I ask this because I am unsure about the line between a professional artist in preparation for a show and an amiable guest who’s also an artist.

There are — beginning with the rule that guests are not hired to perform.

An artist engaged to perform is there in a professional capacity, and is presumably being paid, though charitable organizations on occasion profess confusion on this nicety. Participating in other aspects of the event may or may not be part of the arrangement, and most artists prefer not to be treated as the hired help even if they are.

Guests who might gather everyone around the piano are in an even more awkward position. They are allowed to refuse when asked to donate their services after a heavy meal and two or three drinks, a fact of which Miss Manners wishes hosts would take more notice. The guest who commandeers an audience without being asked has only himself to blame for whatever happens.

Dear Miss Manners: If an individual sends a text message on a topic that could be considered controversial, and a recipient is hurt upon reading it, does the author owe the recipient an apology? Mind you, the author did not intend to hurt the recipient. It was the recipient’s interpretation of what was written that caused the hurt.

This sounds to Miss Manners like a group email — possibly on a political or social topic — gone wrong.

If so, none of the following will excuse you from responsibility: “It was an email, I didn’t say it to your face’’; “I sent it to a lot of people and was not thinking about you specifically’’; or, “I didn’t write it — I was just forwarding what someone else wrote.’’

Even if you can clear these hurdles, the recipient was offended. If you wish to retain the recipient as a friend, try to understand what was considered offensive — and apologize.

Dear Miss Manners: When someone has visited and they leave to go home, is it appropriate for the visitor to call and say that they arrived home okay? Or does the host call the visitor to ask how their journey home was?

Etiquette generally says good night at the door — in this case, the host’s door.

Other arrangements may be made if there is concern about the return trip — airports were known to be backed up, or the guest took a cab because of having had such a good time as to be in no condition to drive.

Miss Manners notes that as a practical matter, it is up to the guest to initiate the call in these cases, as the host would not know the arrival time. If the guest cannot be trusted to make the call, then more drastic measures than a cab may be needed.

