Dear Miss Manners: If a friend spends four years talking about every detail in the construction of a vacation home, then describes all the fun of having friends and relatives visit for a weekend, might one assume one will be invited, sooner or later?

One might hope so. But Miss Manners notices that social media postings have accustomed people to the idea that generalized bragging, along the lines of “Nyah, nyah, here’s what I have and you don’t,” implies no further action than admiration on the part of the excluded recipient.

Dear Miss Manners: My 4-year-old grandson's parents and I request that he address adults with respect, using "Mr." or "Ms." For example, he addresses the door attendant in my building as "Ms. Alicia" and "Mr. Daniel."

When he addresses one of my senior citizen neighbors as "Ms. Edna," she tells him she is "just Edna, not Ms. Edna." How can we continue to teach him respect while respecting her wishes as well?

Child-rearing would be a lot easier if it were only a matter of issuing inflexible rules. “Always be completely honest” sounds like a good one, until Auntie Lauren asks your toddler if he loves her and would like a kiss.

So you must also deal with conflicting virtues, such as kindness and respect. Miss Manners considers your problem an opportunity to point out that sometimes respecting what the other person wants is more important than following the general rule. When that “sometimes” is legitimate and when not is also an important lesson, but one that might be saved for when your grandson is older.

Dear Miss Manners: When eating in restaurants, I frequently use the one knife provided to cut up unruly bits of lettuce and overly large slices of cucumber, etc., in my salad. When finished, I leave this knife on the salad plate to go away.

Nearly always, the server takes the used knife and puts it back at my place, or tells me to keep my knife.

Am I improper to use a knife for my salad, or is the server improper to put soiled silverware back on the table? May I ask for a new knife for the main course?

The temptation, for Miss Manners, would be to use the knife to go after the person in the kitchen who is responsible for putting the salad together. As she has never seen a proper salad knife offered in a restaurant, however pretentious, she expects any salad ingredients that cannot be easily cut with the side of the fork to be served in bite-size pieces.

If not, the diner is entitled to eat as best possible, which may include using whatever knife is at hand. Unless the restaurant provides knife-rests (Miss Manners is beginning to think she should open a silver shop), soiled implements should not be returned to the table. There is no need to be hesitant about asking politely for a fresh knife.

