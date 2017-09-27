Dear Miss Manners: I advertise online for models to use in my artwork, with expectedly mixed results. If I’m lucky, about 30 percent of the respondents are suitable subjects and/or are actually interested in posing.

Is it too severe to state in my ad, “Serious only; please don’t waste your time or mine’’ in (probably vain) hopes of avoiding flakes? Might another form of words be more effective?

How should I reply most tactfully to people I don’t wish to work with? “Thanks for your reply, but no thanks’’ sounds too bare and cold.

All teenagers with camera phones probably consider themselves to be experienced models, and therefore feel justified in padding their résumés.

But this is a business transaction and should be treated as such. To guard against unwanted applicants — and to protect yourself from accusations of subjectivity — Miss Manners suggests that you put in your advertisement: “Professional experience required. Serious inquiries only, please.’’

You then may make your own judgment of what “experience’’ entails. And if your applicants do not pass muster, you may simply say, “Thank you for your inquiry, but we are unable to use you at this time.’’ No need for apology or explanation — especially since no good is likely to come from either.

Dear Miss Manners: A friend called me to say she and her husband “had an extra ticket’’ to a theater production that night (their daughter had canceled). Would I like to join them? We would go to dinner first and then proceed to the theater. The play was not one I would have chosen, but I readily said yes, as I had no plans and enjoy these friends very much.

The dinner bill came and of course I expected to pay my share. However, as the husband hovered over the bill, he mentioned that I should also add in the price of the theater ticket (his wife was nodding).

I was shocked and uncomfortable, as no mention had been made about me reimbursing them for the unused ticket. In my experience, an extra ticket is normally freely given at the last minute, or at the very least, the cost of said ticket should be mentioned upfront when “inviting’’ someone to take it. When I have been a recipient in the past, I have silently noted the generosity and found a suitable way to reciprocate later.

This ticket was expensive, but I readily paid the total amount. Frankly, I felt a bit used and did not entirely enjoy the rest of the evening. I am single and get by okay, while my friends are quite wealthy. Where did they, or I, go wrong from an etiquette standpoint?

If your friends expected you to pay, then, as you said, they should have mentioned it: “We have an extra ticket to sell. We thought we would offer it to you first.’’

Since they did not do this, Miss Manners agrees that you were justified in feeling put out. To avoid this happening again, she recommends that the next time you are invited to a paid event without a mention of price, you could ask, “How much do I owe you?’’ in the hope that the issuers would demur politely. And if they did not, at least you would be prepared to demur politely yourself.

