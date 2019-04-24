Dear Miss Manners: A dear friend of many years and I have seen less of each other of late, ever since I moved 75 miles away. We have managed, until recently, to retain our close ties by driving to each other's homes for a day or two.

However, there was a recent kerfuffle, which arose when friends drove her to my town to celebrate her birthday (which also happens to be mine, no matter). I had asked her if she could possibly have them stop at my home just long enough for me to hand her a birthday present, which she thought would be fine. (The road for their way out of town is literally 1 ½ blocks from my house.)

However, she called to say the gal who drove said "no" to my request. It put a serious wedge between us for a few weeks, but things settled down eventually. I just invited her up per our regular visits, but, apparently in response to the previous goings-on, she said she would "pencil me in" so I shouldn't count on it.

What should my response have been? (The old story of Susie Q accepting Joe's invitation to the dance, but dumping him when the football star asks her, comes to mind.) Do I mention a deadline by which I need to know? Or do I cancel the invitation, with the expectation of rescheduling it some other time when she can commit with no caveats (short of someone's trip to the emergency room)?

There are only two proper answers to an invitation, and “Sure, if I don’t get a better offer” is not one of them.

In the situation you describe, asking for a decision — or offering an alternate date — are both defensible responses. But why, Miss Manners wonders, has it come to this? Your friend — and perhaps you, as well — appears to be using manners to disguise, badly, your unhappiness with the resolution of the previous trip. This is not only confusing, it is ineffective.

Dear Miss Manners: One of my younger sisters is getting married. Despite many offers of financial help from various sources, she seems determined to economize in uneven and unfortunate ways.

Most importantly (to me), she has decided to request a "cake bar" from her friends. This is apparently asking friends to bring all kinds of cake to serve at the reception instead of providing wedding cake to serve.

My husband and I think this is incredibly tacky, cheap and even unappetizing, depending on the talent of the various friends. Is there any way you might assist me in persuading her to have a proper cake without her friends' charity being the source?

How are your own baking skills? Even someone as close as a sister has a limited ability to affect such choices. You can offer to provide the cake yourself — either from your oven or your pocketbook — but unless your sister accepts, Miss Manners can provide no other ways for you to have your cake and eat it too.

