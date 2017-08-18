Dear Miss Manners: At a buffet dinner line where the food is disappearing faster than the people in line waiting to fill their plates, does one (within reason, of course) take the final bits of a food item in hopes the restaurant will replenish it quickly?

This seems rude to others still in line. It seems to scream in inconsiderate tones, “Sorry, none for you, as I took the last one.’’

I’m bringing this up is because I attended a birthday party at a very nice, established restaurant in a private banquet room, where the dinner was buffet style. I was not at the beginning of the line but rather about three-quarters to the end.

By the time it was my turn, the food supply was running very low. There were obviously many guests yet behind me and I had no idea whether the host had arranged for the restaurant to bring out more food when the trays were running low. Asking the server seemed like it was not my place, and neither did asking the host to score more food, as maybe they had not included it in part of the overall pricing of the event.

Looking at empty food trays while there was still a line in back of me made me very uncomfortable. I simply quietly commented to the person in line behind me that I had had a late lunch and was not particularly hungry (which was not true), then just placed a couple leaves of lettuce on my plate and returned to my seat. Help!!!!! What are guests supposed to do?

Asking the server — whose job is precisely to help guests with the meal — is perfectly proper. If reinforcements are en route, you will then have to decide between waiting and helping yourself.

Miss Manners warns you that the latter choice may annoy the next person in line, whose dinner is delayed and without the comfort of your presence. Should you instead learn that the food supply is at an end, your choice will be between a light supper and extra birthday cake.

Dear Miss Manners: I am in a long-distance relationship with my fiance. If I’m lucky, I get to speak to him once a day on the telephone. He has the annoying habit of calling me and then, if one of his friends calls during our conversation, he’ll abruptly say he’ll call me back to take the other phone call.

I find this habit extremely rude, and many times I won’t even answer when he calls back an hour later to talk to me. I believe that since I was speaking to him first, he should send the other caller a text saying that he is on the phone and will return their call shortly.

I could understand if it’s a relative calling from long distance, or an important phone call he’s been waiting for, but usually it’s a friend calling to chat. What do you think?

That if your fiance’s behavior annoys you — and the interruptions you describe would certainly annoy Miss Manners — you will need to discuss it with him, not merely leave hints like not answering his return calls. It will save time after the marriage, and perhaps you can discover before the ceremony why the hints have been so far unavailing.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com.