Dear Miss Manners: Is it appropriate to call another woman’s husband a pet name and leave voice-mail messages that start off as “Hi, honey’’?

Curious as Miss Manners is as to your own part in the aforementioned drama — wife, husband or other woman — she is unsure of the identity of the caller, which affects her answer.

The husband’s mother gets a pass, with perhaps some room for a droll, longtime family friend. Other ladies will need either an innocuous pet name or a good explanation.

Dear Miss Manners: I am normally addressed by my last name, or some variation on “Doctor,’’ and my correspondence has only my initials. Few people call me by my first name or simply my first initial.

I have been engaged in polite correspondence with a business acquaintance, which is blossoming into a friendship. I know that some initial information contained my name, but all follow-up communiques have been via email and did not contain my first name.

On two separate occasions, this person has accidentally emailed and addressed me by the wrong first name. The first was on a condolence note and that did not seem like the time to offer a correction. The second time was recently and on more routine correspondence via email.

I do not wish to give offense, but I would not like to leave the person mistaken in my name. Should I simply add to my next reply the ending of “Sincerely yours, (Correct Name)’’ and hope the recipient notices? Or in replying to the email, where there will be the previously written text, I could insert a phrase like “Oops, it’s actually (Correct Name).’’

In the days when people distinguished their co-workers from their friends, one way of signaling the occasional transition from one category to the other was by inviting the person to address you by your first name. Miss Manners recommends reviving the tradition in your case.

If you were to say how much you have enjoyed getting to know your acquaintance better and that you look forward to a long friendship, you could insert a request that they call you by your first name. Since such requests are, today, unusual — and, in this case, after the fact — your new friend may pause long enough to learn your real name.

Dear Miss Manners: A friend of mine recently died. Do I send a sympathy card to the ex-wife? They were married 30-plus years, divorced maybe five years and have two adult sons handling all the arrangements. I sent cards to the sons, but am not sure about the ex-wife (she has remarried).

Unless you were close to the ex-wife and have reason to know that her feelings about the deceased were such as to cause grief at his death, Miss Manners recommends that you limit your condolences to those whose claims to bereavement are clearer.

