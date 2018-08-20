Dear Miss Manners: My ex-husband and I have been divorced for almost four years. His new wife has now announced their fifth "dating anniversary" via social media.

With simple math, it was obvious to me that they actually did have an affair during our marriage, even though he denied it for years.

He and I are not "friends," but my youngest child commented on the status, so I saw it in my news feed. Our daughter didn't realize the timeline conflict, and I did not point it out to her.

I am angry. I am hurt. I thought I was over all the pain.

Is there an appropriate response? Should I confront him? I'm loath to bring up the past, but he really was a jerk. And he's lied about it for years, too.

Etiquette advises you not to respond. So does Miss Manners, who adds her approbation for not explaining the math to your daughter. Your daughter will be doing her own homework on the subject soon enough.

Dear Miss Manners: I am connected on social media with several out-of-state relatives. During the last election, my uncle posted an article and his opinion about a controversial topic. I wrongfully assumed he brought up the subject with the intent of public discussion.

When I offered a very polite but opposing viewpoint (that much of our family shares), he became so offended that he deactivated his account for several days. He finally returned to social media, saying that he wanted to remain in touch with family and friends.

Wanting to avoid further trouble, I refrained from commenting on any new posts that did not concern a family milestone or event. For several months, we were on civil terms.

He has since, without warning or explanation, completely blocked me. I can't even find him on the site, but I know from other relatives' activity that he still has a profile he regularly uses to interact with them.

I'd like to resolve the situation and at least have some communication with him again — we're family, after all — but I'm also afraid of making things worse. Would it be a good idea to contact my aunt or cousins and ask what I've done to offend him so, or should I just let things be?

Many people these days are making loud, controversial statements with the avowed purpose of provoking a response — and are then unhappy when they receive one.

Miss Manners cannot explain (or defend) such behavior, but she sees it all around. If you wish to repair the relationship, you must first suspend close inquiry into the rights and wrongs. Write a charming, handwritten apology, hoping that you can avoid political discussions and concentrate on family. This approach is more likely to achieve your goal than attempting to convince your uncle he was wrong, either to be offended or in his political views.

