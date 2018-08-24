Dear Miss Manners: It has become increasingly common, in attempting to avail oneself of customer service by phone, to find the lines staffed by people whose first language is not English. It's not uncommon for me to have difficulty understanding these men and women through their accents, and too frequently I find that they aren't fluent enough in English to actually converse, as opposed to responding by means of a rather limited script.

It's maddening when I need to ask a multipart question and the only reply is, "We are sorry you had this problem. Our return policy is . .. " when that's not the information I need.

What is a polite way to ask to speak to someone who has less of an accent and/or speaks fluent English? This is not a case of xenophobia, and I don't want to insult the person. I have no objection to talking to someone from another country, provided they are capable of performing the duties of their job. Shouldn't this be a baseline requirement to hold a customer service position in any field?

The polite solution to your problem is to accept — perhaps incorrectly — that the person you are speaking with is performing their stated duties properly, but that their duties do not include your more complicated situation. In this case, it is only natural for you to request to speak with a supervisor, whom Miss Manners hopes will be more intelligible.

Dear Miss Manners: My sibling and I were raised as white. I know we're not. I'm being genetically tested to prove it officially.

This is not news my sibling will want, especially medically confirmed. He is wealthy and a somewhat public figure. We are not close. If I email or phone him, he will probably just ignore it, per usual.

It feels weird to tell someone who will not feel the relief I do — that now, things make sense — but who will just ignore it or still deny it. Is it best to just not contact him anymore? We do not see each other for holidays, etc. For me, this is like a brand-new start on life.

That your brother may find the news unwelcome is, no doubt, distasteful to you, given your own enthusiasm. Miss Manners recognizes that many would be inclined to tell him anyway, either by asserting your duty to stand up for truth or his need to “face reality.”

But a careful reading of your letter — an examination of your heart not being possible through the mails — suggests that you believe he already knows. Aghast as she would be at the suggestion of actively hiding the information from him, Miss Manners does wonder what the result of initiating such a communication would be, beyond further fraying what is already a tenuous relationship.

However, you could tell him that you were tested, but not give the results unless he requests them.

