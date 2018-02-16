Dear Miss Manners: I realize we live in an electronic world, where it now seems everything is on display. Some young friends of ours have announced their engagement, which is happy news indeed. However, when we next saw them, they insisted on showing us the video of the potential groom asking his intended to be his wife. Allegedly, the woman knew nothing about being filmed until various onlookers popped out of the woodwork to congratulate them. In the video, the poor woman looks slightly terrified.

Am I the only person in the world who finds this tacky? What ever happened to two people sharing private, intimate moments that belong only to them? Must the world witness everything?

You are not the only person. There are two of us, but probably not many more.

Nowadays, Plato would have to revise his quotation from Socrates that “the unexamined life is not worth living.’’ It is now the unpublicized life that is thought to be not worth living. Miss Manners would be wary of continuing to watch the posts of people who believe that the world wants to share their most intimate moments.

Dear Miss Manners: I have managed a small personnel firm for almost 20 years. Employers from accounting firms to waste-management companies contract my firm to post job vacancies, screen applicants, conduct telephone interviews and present them with a shortlist of candidates, from which personal interviews are set with the employer. It is a very rewarding profession.

In the past two years, a disturbing trend has emerged: A growing number of candidates have not been showing up for scheduled interviews. There is no call to cancel or reschedule, or to apologize for or explain their absence. Candidates simply fail to appear. One must conclude they have had a change of heart or a more attractive offer has been received.

The candidate has wasted the time of the employer and my team. They have also eliminated themselves from any future opportunities, having proved themselves unreliable.

May I suggest to any job-hunter approaching an interview that if for any reason you decide NOT to proceed, please say so. A simple “I’d like to withdraw my application’’ is sufficient. Not showing up is not only rude but could be career-limiting.

In return for these people having made it easier for you to eliminate unsuitable candidates, Miss Manners believes you might want to inform them that you are noting in their files that evidently they are not interested in finding jobs.

Dear Miss Manners: What would be the proper way to change your wedding plans after a “save the date’’ has been sent out?

We want to have a small, private ceremony with just immediate family. Our “save the date’’ went out to 140 people. How should we let them know of our change of plans?

There is no proper form to say, “We don’t want you at our wedding after all. Sorry if you took time off and bought plane tickets.’’

Therefore, Miss Manners urges you to follow your private ceremony with a reception for all whom you have asked to expect to be invited.

