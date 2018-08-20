Dear Miss Manners: I am a healthy, strong, 62-year-old woman. I fly frequently on business. Because of the frequency, I get upgraded to first class about half the time. Most other people in first class are men; it's usually upward of 80 percent.

There is an expectation when deplaning that people exit by row. This nearly always happens gracefully and amicably when I'm in coach. But in first class, when it is time to exit, I have experienced over and over again that I have to be somewhat pushy to enter the aisle when it's my turn, as it were. If I'm not very quick and pushy, I get pushed past by men in rows behind me. Frequently! If I'm on the aisle, I engage in the apparently expected pushiness so that I don't hold back the person next to me in the window seat.

Is there a way to handle this, other than just quietly enduring it? I admit that I wonder if I'm the one being rude, by perhaps being too meek.

Really? First-class men are pushier than economic ones? Is that how they got to where they can afford ridiculous airfares?

Rather than offering a sociological report, Miss Manners suggests that you learn to say “excuse me” in the polite but commanding way of a strong, healthy (or any other) passenger.

You could also plop your carry-on bag in the aisle the second you hear that ping of permission.

Dear Miss Manners: How do you deal with people who come up and start gushing away while you are standing there thinking, "Who in the world are you?"

I am a veteran teacher, and most of the time, it is a student or maybe a parent from 20 or 30 years ago. Sorry, but I don't remember them all, and even if I do remember the kid, the overweight adult who is talking bears little resemblance.

But you loom large in their eyes, and it would be sad to disillusion them.

Miss Manners’s own dear mother was a teacher who addressed this problem in a bizarre way. Observing, over decades of teaching, that given names run in fashions, she would assess the age of the former student and apply that era’s most common name.

Thus, once faced with the parent of a student from what she remembered as the “Stephen and Michael” period, she asked charmingly (she thought), “And how is Stephen now?”

“You mean Michael,” the parent replied coldly.

Miss Manners does not therefore recommend this approach. Another of her mother’s attempts would be to say, “Didn’t you go by a nickname?” in the hope of receiving a reply such as, “No, I’ve always been Zachery. Not many people called me Zach.”

Of course, they could say, “Well, as you see, no one can call me Fatty any longer.” To which you would reply, “Do people address you formally now?” getting a response of, “No, they just call me Kevin.”

