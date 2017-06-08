Dear Miss Manners: My ex-husband and I both remarried other partners, and he has children with his new wife. We all get along beautifully, spending vacations, holidays and other events together.

When introducing their children to my friends (or whomever), what “title’’ should I give them? The explanation that they are my ex-husband’s children just seems unfair because they are more than that to us. Any suggestions?

Use their names.

The idea that you have to define every relationship in all of its particulars is one that has always bewildered Miss Manners. It is no one’s business — and usually only of true interest to the parties involved. How you treat your ex-husband’s children will presumably speak more to your relationship with them than any lengthy explanation. And it will become self-evident to the friends who are interested enough to find out.

Dear Miss Manners: If you are alphabetizing a list of names and you have partners or spouses with different last names, who goes first — the woman or the man? Should it be Susan Smith and Darwood Allen, or Darwood Allen and Susan Smith?

Not wishing to engage in a battle of the sexes, Miss Manners will decree that whoever’s last name comes first in the alphabet takes precedence. That way, if you have any further quibbles about who comes first, you may take it up with the English language and not her.

Dear Miss Manners: At a board meeting, my boss, who knew I was disappointed at not getting a recent promotion, stood up and asked everyone to applaud me for my many years of service to the company. He went on to say, “She ran her department with an iron fist.’’

I murmured “thank you’’ and accepted his handshake.

Miss Manners, I assure you this characterization is completely inaccurate. I am widely respected for my efficiency, my effectiveness and my collegial style. Many of my co-workers were surprised and disappointed that I did not receive the promotion, because they respect me and like working with me!

I know this was his awkward attempt at reconciliation, but should I say anything to him about his inappropriate choice of words?

As you have surmised, in all likelihood, your boss misguidedly thought that he was giving you a compliment. If you want to redirect this unfair assessment — and perhaps find out more about why you were not promoted in the process — you may ask your boss if there is anything that you can do to improve your performance in general.

Avoid directly speaking of the passed-over promotion — letting it hang in the air — but ask if he has concerns that you have been too tough on your employees, as perhaps indicated by his ‘’kind acknowledgment.’’ Miss Manners realizes that you may have to choke out those last two words, but is hoping that the reward will be your boss’s realization that he himself should have picked better ones.

