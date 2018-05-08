Dear Miss Manners: Unexpectedly, in a rushed public place, I met my son's girlfriend's mother for the first time. During the introductions and short conversation, the mother complimented our son, saying she liked him very much and thought he was a nice boy.

When I did not reply with a compliment about her daughter, the woman said, "At this point, you should say something nice about my daughter."

I indicated that I thought her daughter was very nice and we thought a lot of her. I then made my way out of the conversation, because we were in a bit of a rush and I was a bit put off.

My son came to our house and perpetuated the situation, telling me they thought I was rude not to have immediately reciprocated but had to be asked to do so. Should I apologize to his girlfriend, whom we really do like, or leave it alone? I don't want to cause any hurt feelings.

Like dirty dishes, etiquette infractions become less appealing, and more work to clean up, as time goes by.

Miss Manners understands from your description that your failure to reciprocate was not a lack of goodwill toward the daughter — or even a disagreement that returning the compliment was the right thing to do — but rather a side effect of your being surprised by the meeting and distracted by the time.

Irrespective of whether the mother’s comment was meant to be humorous or rude, it provided you with an easy way to repair the damage: Compliment her daughter emphatically — so emphatically that no one could miss your surprise at the merest suggestion that you are not enamored of her.

This is a good reflex to develop, particularly for people who find they do not always say the right thing instinctively. Not having done that, a bit more soap will be required. Explain to the girlfriend what happened, apologize profusely and tell her how much you like her. She will report this back to her mother, and since it was the daughter who, in theory, was insulted, the mother will have no further justification for being upset. And if the mother does a hold a grudge, at least you will have the daughter on your side.

Dear Miss Manners: A neighbor who is a dear, helpful man helps cut down trees and even occasionally cuts the lawn, but ... he has the habit of coming over during dinner. We offer him food, but he does not want to eat with us.

Is it rude to continue eating in front of him, or do we let the food get cold and reheat it after he has left? He comes to chat but at an inconvenient time.

Explain that you were just eating dinner, invite him in and ask him to sit down with you at an empty place at the table.

Miss Manners is not suggesting force-feeding your inconvenient guest, only maneuvering him into a position in which you and your family will be free to continue eating while the food is hot. If he refuses to sit down, say how sorry you are that he is unable to stay and how much you look forward to seeing him again.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com.