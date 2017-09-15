Dear Miss Manners: When people come to your home for the first time for a social engagement, are you supposed to give them a tour of your home?

Only if they are moving in.

Dear Miss Manners: My sister and her family were recently the subjects of an online campaign set up by a friend to benefit them while they go through a very rough surgery with their young daughter. The campaign was very successful, and some donors left their name along with their donation amount.

She is struggling now with how to thank these people for their incredible generosity and support, and has asked me for advice. I have no idea how to handle this. She does not know everyone who donated, let alone their addresses. What is the proper “thank-you’’ for such a situation?

The situation you describe, of benefiting personally from a wide group of benefactors, is becoming more common, whether for causes as urgent as your sister’s or as questionable as the wealthy bride who wants a honeymoon she is not interested in paying for.

One thing they all have in common is that another person — a friend, a relative or a total stranger — has done you a kindness, and for this they deserve thanks. People whose names and addresses are known can receive individual thanks, and anonymous donors can be thanked in bulk through the same medium in which their gift was solicited.

Miss Manners is immune to the argument that such an activity is like a formal charity, which values donations by the amount given. And even charities have found the sense in thanking those who contribute to the cause.

Dear Miss Manners: I asked a woman I know professionally if she would be interested in getting together for lunch. She said yes, she would enjoy it.

We had a lovely lunch and when the bill came, I suggested we split it. I could tell she was uncomfortable. She suggested I put the bill on my business expense account, and I said it wasn’t a business lunch so I could not do that. What was a very nice lunch became uncomfortable for me.

When you suggest getting together for lunch, is this the same as inviting someone to lunch and paying for it? I’ve done this before and paying separately has never been a problem. Do I owe this woman an apology?

It was not unreasonable for the lady to expect that you would pay for lunch. She thought you had extended an invitation and were therefore acting as host. How was she to know that you considered it something less? While an apology would not be unreasonable, Miss Manners would understand if your incidental discovery about her business ethics makes you disinclined to pursue … whatever you were pursuing initially.

