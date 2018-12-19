Dear Miss Manners: When my daughter and son-in-law were on their way over for Christmas, they called to ask if I minded if they brought their roommate, who had no family and no other plans for the holiday.

While I did not want to be rude, especially on Christmas, I did feel like I was put on the spot. I explained to my daughter and son-in-law that while I empathized with their roommate's situation, I felt Christmas should be more intimate and was to be shared with family. After all, this was my daughter's and son-in law's first Christmas as a married couple. Was I wrong to tell them to leave the roommate at home?

It seems to Miss Manners that you have a strange idea about the meaning of Christmas: that it involves excluding stranded outsiders. That is not the general interpretation. Nor is it held by your daughter and son-in-law, whose exclusivity you say you wanted to protect.

Dear Miss Manners: I have wonderful in-laws, whom I adore. They are always willing to give us a hand on home improvements, which is saying a lot, as they live several hundred miles away. I consider myself lucky. There's just one thing that bothers me when they visit, and I wonder if I should just let it go, or if it can be solved.

Both my in-laws fall asleep in the living room during the day. The problem isn't that they sleep — it's that my mother-in-law, especially, snores. The sound of snoring just grates on me, especially if I'm watching something or trying to focus.

We have perfectly adequate guest rooms, with beds that are always fully made. I've asked my husband to suggest that they nap in those rooms, but he refuses. Is there a polite way to ask them to nap upstairs during the day, or should I just deal with it for the time that they are here?

It is difficult to remember that people do not snore on purpose, and are not even aware that they are doing so. So while Miss Manners understands the urge to smack them awake, please keep in mind that these are your wonderful in-laws as well as your guests, and refrain from doing so.

You can announce “nap time,” as if you, too, were going to catch one, and you can assure them that they will be more comfortable upstairs. But if they do not intend to nap, and just doze off, they may not move.

In that case, can you? You could go upstairs, or busy yourself in the kitchen or another room until the noise subsides.

Dear Miss Manners: Some family members came to our holiday celebration and ate almost nothing. The explanation given was that they had been hungry, and ate at a restaurant before arriving. What should we do and say next time, if anything? We enjoy getting the family together, but this behavior is hurtful to the hosts who have worked hard to prepare the meal and get the family together.

Say nothing and be grateful for your extra desserts. Miss Manners does not approve of scolding even thoughtless guests.

