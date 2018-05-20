Dear Miss Manners: I am seeing my ex-husband, and we are at a loss as to how to introduce each other to new people.

As you and your ex-husband have agreed to make a fresh start, the same courtesy should be extended to the people you meet. Miss Manners leaves up to you whether that means introducing him by name or as your suitor or fiance.

If anyone knows enough to ask if you were not once married, you can then acknowledge that you were. But when doing so, it would be best not to look perplexed, as if the fact had somehow slipped your mind.

Dear Miss Manners: My aunt and uncle had a graduation party for their son, my cousin, who supposedly graduated from college. Several family members and friends had given monetary gifts.

Come to find out a few weeks later, my cousin is short several credit hours and didn't actually graduate, even though he was somehow allowed to walk across the stage. However, he didn't waste any time cashing everyone's checks! What are your thoughts on this? Should he return the money?

The school administration — who know more about your cousin’s record than anyone — presumably allowed him to participate in graduation because they felt that any shortcomings were either slight or would be quickly remedied.

This is good enough for Miss Manners. While she agrees that presents should not be accepted under false pretenses, she counsels against being too literal. The consequences would be both dire and tiring. Divorcées are not expected to return the wedding gifts (assuming they can find them), and children are not expected to give back, years later, any toys they have outgrown.

Dear Miss Manners: I am writing to learn if there are better forms of greetings for more somber occasions. For example, I am a veteran with 23 years of service, and I am uncomfortable with the traditional "Happy Memorial Day" greeting that the news and entertainment media have foisted upon the public.

However, I do not know what is actually acceptable to use in its place.

Reasonable people can disagree about whether it was the media who crafted vapidly happy greetings for every occasion.

It seems to Miss Manners that it is a byproduct of the American tendency to commercialize every holiday: an activity at odds with a somber (or sober) demeanor. The horde of candy bunnies that infest grocery stores around Easter would support the latter conclusion, as one would expect a certain amount of dignity to be associated with that holiday, irrespective of the ultimate conclusion.

What, then, to say? As the phrase is intended as a greeting, the most neutral option would be “Memorial Day greetings.” But as you are not selling anything, it is not necessary to name the holiday every time you open your mouth.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com.