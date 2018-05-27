Dear Miss Manners: My husband's parents are visiting soon. How do I prepare for their three-day stay?

How should I prepare my home, how often should I cook, should I buy new sheets, plan activities? Should I buy them gifts? I do not want to look like I am trying too hard.

Why not? In-laws love that sort of thing.

Three days is a good amount of time to make things special for them, but also not to schedule every minute. Plan to make most meals, if possible, but leave room for them to invite you out or make their own plans. Suggest a few activities that might be to their liking, but similarly do not over-schedule.

Presents are unnecessary, although tokens such as chocolates on their beds, or items related to the city or their interests, are always charming. Sheets need merely be clean, not new.

In short, Miss Manners recommends that you make every reasonable effort to make your in-laws’ visit comfortable, trying your best to ignore critiques — or to seek them.

Dear Miss Manners: I was dining out with two friends, and about halfway through the meal, one of them got up and went to sit with a couple in another room. (This is a place she frequents, and she knows many of the other patrons.)

She briefly returned to finish her meal and pay her bill, but took her dessert out with her to the other room. When I left with the friend who had stayed with me, we all said good night.

What I'm wondering is: 1. Is this as rude as I think it is? and 2. Was there anything that should have or could have been said?

I'm not planning to go out with her again anytime soon, and it's a shame — I would have liked to continue to socialize with her.

Unfortunately, she does not seem to share the sentiment, particularly if there was no follow-up apology. If one is forthcoming or this person expresses a desire to see you again and you are willing, Miss Manners suggests that you tell her you will choose another place — a restaurant less distracting than the last one.

Dear Miss Manners: When we travel and are houseguests, we try to be guests that they want back. One thing we do is strip our beds, either putting our dirty laundry in their laundry room or folding it neatly at the end of the bed, next to the blankets.

Our last two houseguests left and never did this. This left a lot of extra work for us. Am I assuming this should be done? Are there new etiquette rules that we should be aware of as houseguests?

“New” etiquette is generally an excuse for rudeness and does not set the standard — unless it is coming from Miss Manners herself.

Perhaps with the invention of paid shared-housing apps, guests have mistaken financial transactions with being a guest. Proper etiquette is still to do as you have been and make as little work as possible for your hosts.

