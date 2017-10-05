Dear Miss Manners: I’ve recently left elected office. How and when do I use “The Honorable’’ and “Senator’’?

Never.

Lest you squeal in protest, Miss Manners assures you that she is not trying to deprive you of your honors. But these are for others to confer. In writing to you, the correct address is “The Honorable,’’ followed by your full name and no other title; you should be addressed as “Senator” with your surname.

But unless you are writing or talking to yourself, you should modestly refrain.

Dear Miss Manners: What is the proper etiquette as far as guests wanting to contribute to parties?

I like to entertain for different occasions, plan a menu and do the cooking myself. I am not a person who likes potluck, excessive leftovers or a table full of one type of food such as desserts. I finally got most people to accept this and just come to my parties.

I do, however, have one friend who insists on bringing a dish. I told her there is no need to bring anything, that I enjoy planning and doing the cooking. On one occasion, she told me we would do the party at her house if I didn’t let her bring anything as her contribution. It was MY invitation and MY party. I got so annoyed, I just canceled the party.

To my last invitation, she told me she would come to see everyone, but not eat anything. This would have been awkward for me and possibly other guests, so I rescinded my invitation to her. There was also another guest who brought something to my last party even though I asked everyone not to.

Is there any tactful way to respond to those who insist on bringing a dish and get my point across?

You will get your point across by accepting those offerings while saying, “Thank you, we’ll look forward to enjoying this tomorrow,’’ and whisking them out of sight and reach of the donors.

But don’t you wonder why your supposed friends are frantic about contributing to the meal, to the point of antagonizing you?

Miss Manners guesses that it is because they believe that this excuses them from doing any share of the entertaining themselves. When your guest threatened to hijack your party, your response should not have been to cancel it, but to say, “Well, my party is already planned, but I’d be delighted if you would pick another date when we can go to you.’’

Dear Miss Manners: I find that I could use a guide to the invitation language regarding wedding attire.

For example, what does “semiformal’’ mean for a wedding guest? What about “semiformal garden party’’? “Informal’’? “Formal afternoon’’? “Day attire’’? “Black tie optional’’? And the latest: “festive attire’’?

I have seen these and more on wedding invitations and am uncertain about how women and men should dress, not to mention how this is affected by the time and season of the wedding. Would you please explain how to dress properly based on the invitation language?

What they are all trying to say, in this improvised and confusing way, is “Please Dress Up.’’

