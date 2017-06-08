Dear Miss Manners: When do you stop being “divorced’’ and start being “single’’?

Divorced people are also, by definition, single, as no remarried lady since Hamlet’s mother invented the paperless divorce has wondered if she was “married’’ or still “divorced.’’

After decades in which people fought to reduce the nosiness of motor vehicle departments, employers and bores, their descendants are only too eager to label themselves with alarming specificity to anyone who will listen. Miss Manners attributes this to social media platforms that began, innocently enough, with the idea that one’s “status’’ should be as granular as “available,’’ “busy,’’ “away,’’ “at lunch’’ and so on — when she would have thought that “listening’’ and “not’’ covered all relevant possibilities.

Modern sensitivities notwithstanding, Miss Manners is willing to leave the choice between “divorced’’ and “single’’ up to the individual, so long as formerly married people can agree not to use the latter until the former has been legalized.

Dear Miss Manners: The company I work for is privately owned by one family and has a few companies under the same umbrella, with each company headed by a different member of the family. Some of the companies are housed together, while others are on different floors in the same building or in a building next door.

The result is that I do not know many of the people who work for the parent company. I have noticed that the human resources lady will send an email to the entire company announcing life events of various members of the family, i.e., births, marriages, etc. I do not always know the person the event pertains to.

What is the correct response, if any, to this type of mass email? Other people respond to the email expressing their best wishes, but I feel it would insincere to do so myself if I do not know the person.

I also find it kind of rude that only the family members are acknowledged in this way. There have been many other such events in the lives of various employees, which are not given the same consideration. Would like to know your thoughts.

If you are confused now as to how to respond to announcements about people you do not know, what is your plan when human resources follows your advice and starts posting everyone’s personal affairs?

The problem is not, to Miss Manners’ thinking, too little intimacy, but too much. While there are bosses who delight in fawning employees, most do not. In the latter case, the long-term solution is to approach a sympathetic family member to explain that such unthinking behavior by the human resources department is actually bad for company morale: other people’s, of course, not your own — those souls who wonder how they are supposed to celebrate such occasions.

But whatever the feelings of your employers, etiquette does not require any response to mass-mailed announcements about people you do not know.

