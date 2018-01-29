Dear Miss Manners: What is the appropriate way to ask someone a second time to do something for you, if they seem to have forgotten?

For example, if I have asked a waiter for a drink, but she comes and goes a few times without bringing it, how should I ask again? Should I refer delicately to the earlier conversation, as in, “Could I please have that water when you have a moment?’’ thereby giving her credit for remembering the earlier interaction? Or should I speak as if I am asking for the first time, to avoid drawing attention to the oversight?

My husband finds one of these choices to be conspicuously impolite, while I think they each could be appropriate in certain situations. Does the best approach vary if the exchange is between family members, i.e., between a child and an adult rather than a waiter and a patron?

Etiquette assumes good intentions until she has been proved wrong. And even then, she refrains from throwing things.

The second time you ask for water, do not make reference to the initial request. The third time, Miss Manners allows a certain pique to enter your tone as you patiently explain that you have now asked several times without result.

Dear Miss Manners: Many years ago, when I was a teenage waitress, my boss blamed me for a mix-up with someone’s check. The customer left without paying the full amount, and the manager blew up at me back in the kitchen in front of all the cooks and other waitstaff, calling me stupid and inept. I was speechless with surprise and embarrassment. I could not defend myself, but as she stormed off, I felt angry and frustrated.

Later that evening, the manager discovered evidence that I had done everything properly after all, and that the error was due to someone else’s dishonesty. She called me back into her office and apologized.

While I appreciated her sincere apology, I felt somewhat resentful that even though she insulted me in a very public and embarrassing way, she felt that she could retract her hurtful words in private and everything would be fine.

My desire was to accept her apology (and anyway, it was my only real choice), but I felt it was an injustice. However, I let it pass, and I took the lesson with me in my dealings with others.

Fast-forward these many years. Recent events in the news involve public figures offering serious insults in very public ways. Some people feel as if a private, forced apology takes care of everything. I really believe that if one offers a public insult, the apology should also be public.

Yes, but the problem is that people do not wish to make public apologies. It is embarrassing.

This, Miss Manners believes, is an excellent reason not to commit public wrongs that will, as you say, require such apologies. Assuming, of course, that basic manners and common decency are not sufficient reason.

