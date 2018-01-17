Dear Miss Manners: I’ve been driving for one of the taxi services that people call with an app. My main goal is to get them safely to their destination. I don’t want to portray myself as a know-it-all driver, but I want them to understand that sometimes, traffic happens.

Passenger perception is pretty important, as my driver rating is based on how they feel and not on the quality of my driving. Most interactions are pretty good. I don’t need to “tune out” any passengers, barring making sure I’m attentive to the road.

My trouble is how to respond to back seat or passenger-side drivers. I’m not against suggestions from passengers in general, especially if they know where they’re going and know it includes a weird turn or other pitfalls.

Sometimes, however, the route takes me through streets that are full of fast-moving cars, and I’ll have to adjust my position quite quickly to avoid danger from unaware drivers. In this case, passengers occasionally start to make suggestions on how I should proceed or how I should have proceeded. Often they don’t take into account key details, such as things I can see through my mirrors.

I wouldn’t be incorrect to simply tell them this, but I feel it’d be dismissive and won’t calm their nerves. How can I politely assure passengers that I have their safety in mind (and well in hand)?

Unfortunately, Miss Manners finds, this is the problem with making ride-sharing an amateur event. Everybody feels equally equipped for the task.

“Thank you for your help; I assure you that I am very much invested in the safety of us both,” should quell any concerns. Adding, “Are you a driver as well?” would further illustrate the point that if the passenger wanted to do it instead, they easily could.

Dear Miss Manners: I’ve become an enthusiast of taking various vitamin supplements several times a day, and most of these are supposed to be taken with meals. How do I respond to someone who sees me taking pills and inquires what they are for? Does the answer depend on my relationship with the person?

I don’t generally like answering these types of personal questions, but have trouble answering with, “Thank you for taking an interest in my private business” for what most people seem to think is an innocent question. I have thought of going to the bathroom to take my pills, but I can’t exactly bring a beverage with me to the loo.

Perhaps. But unfortunately, a fistful of pills at the dinner table — no matter how necessary or practical that may be — is likely to produce a minor spectacle.

However, Miss Manners sees nothing wrong with answering any questions by saying, “Oh, they’re just some vitamins. I won’t bore you with the details.” Which, if these are new acquaintances who are at a loss as to how else to react, could well be the result.

