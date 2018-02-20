Dear Miss Manners: In today’s “sharing’’ economy, there seems to be a level of expected niceties. I frequently find myself in a car on the way to an airport, wondering how to escape a lengthy, forced discussion. I imagine that the driver is also tired of the same conversations and would enjoy a chance for a moment or two of silence.

At times, I am working. At other times, I am communicating with whoever will be expecting me at my destination, or am coordinating my ID, boarding pass, etc.

Earlier this week, I found myself forced to explain the medical details of why we were heading to a health care facility!

Is there any polite way to avoid the awkward and unnecessary conversations that come with the conveniences of today’s economy?

Unfortunately, conversation seems to be a commodity in these ride-sharing programs.

Miss Manners has found that most of them have a ratings system where you can express your opinion of the driver — and it often includes rating your conversation. She urges you to share your opinion to the contrary with the company, but until the system is rectified, you may give its drivers polite, limited responses to their inquiries. If that does not work say, “I am so sorry, but I have to get some work done/take this call. Perhaps we can chat later.’’

Dear Miss Manners: I have been in my line of business for about 10 years and am increasingly dealing with higher-level management clients at large companies. Clients can be more or less agreeable, but there have been only two instances in my career that a client has crossed a line firmly into the unprofessional, becoming verbally abusive or shouting at my team and me.

Both times, I was so surprised that I did not know what to do, so I just stared at the client in great surprise, waited a beat and then kept talking about the business issue. One time, the client apologized afterward; the other time, the client issued a half-apology.

I do not anticipate many such situations in the future, but does Miss Manners have a better way of responding to situations such as this? In retrospect, I wish I had told the client something that indicated I would not tolerate this behavior. I do not mind losing business if that is the outcome — my team (often young women) and I deserve professional treatment at all times. I could try practicing proper responses, just in case.

You would be justified in saying exactly that, in measured tones that both model good behavior and make your point. But your previous method of a confounded and lengthy stare seems to have worked well, too.

You should not be deterred by the stare’s halfhearted response. It seems to Miss Manners that anyone who is willing to shout and become verbally abusive is not likely to do more than give a half-apology for that behavior. Quietly terminating the business relationship, however, will probably be even more effective.

