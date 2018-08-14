Dear Miss Manners: I was checking out at my local supermarket when the woman behind me noticed the price tag on the wine I was buying.

"I'm sure it's worth $4.99!" she exclaimed. When I turned to look at her, she explained, "I've studied wine for 40 years." She added, by way of consolation, "I'm sure it has alcohol in it."

I said nothing, but tried to exchange looks with the checkout attendant, thinking the rudeness of the remarks was self-evident. Might something have been said? If so, what?

The rudeness was indeed self-evident, as would have been the urge to respond “Please mind your own business.”

Miss Manners prefers a less direct (and more mannerly) approach: An appreciative laugh would have deflated the woman by demonstrating an indifference to the criticism. But if you lack the energy, or the acting ability, aloofness will do.

Dear Miss Manners: My soon-to-be ex-wife and I separated a little over a year ago, and are still in the middle of what has turned out to be a messy divorce from a 25-year marriage. Both she and I now have live-in significant others.

She has severed ties with my family completely, but I have remained in contact with her brother and sister-in-law and their grown children. My nephew and his fiancee visited with my girlfriend and me at our home and things were pleasant. We've been close for 30 years.

I've recently received an invitation to my nephew's destination wedding addressed to me only. It was stated that it was okay if my girlfriend came to the destination, just not to the ceremony or reception. I've learned that my soon-to-be ex received a similar invitation.

While I am honored that I am being asked to attend the ceremony, I am also hurt that I am being asked to leave my girlfriend out. I am conflicted about whether to attend. My girlfriend is offended, can't see how I would consider going and thinks I should sever relationship ties altogether.

But there is a lot of history between us, and I would like to continue a relationship with my nephew regardless of my ex's involvement. What do I do?

Your nephew’s invitation reminds Miss Manners of King Solomon’s ruling on a certain baby. That judgment was not deemed Solomonic because it was, in itself, a good solution, but because it was a bad one — the self-evidence of which forced the petitioners into revealing hidden truths.

Your nephew has captured the unpleasant aspect of this famous case. Let us hope it was not his intention to ensure that no one attended. You, your girlfriend, your soon-to-be ex-wife and her boyfriend have all been offended by the assumption that you cannot be counted upon to behave yourselves. The slight of inviting you without your partner is not mitigated by the suggestion that she might be allowed to look in the window as long as she does not actually eat.

If you can merely decline without addressing the issue, perhaps your nephew will acquire wisdom before it is necessary to sever relations.

